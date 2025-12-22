Bisleri International Sets Guinness World Record for Environmental Pledges in Collaboration with NBT and Pune Book Festival

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with Bisleri International Private Limited and the Pune Book Festival, with Samarth Yuva Foundation as the Festival Partner, has created a Guinness World Record for the "Largest Online Video Album of People Reciting an Oath or Pledge." The initiative was undertaken to promote environmental responsibility, with a particular focus on engaging young citizens through a participatory and inclusive platform.

The record attempt was conducted during the Pune Book Festival from 13 December to 21 December 2025. As part of the initiative, participants recorded and submitted short video messages reciting a common environmental pledge in a multilingual format, enabling participation across diverse linguistic backgrounds. The pledge was administered in English, Hindi, and Marathi, affirming collective commitment to sustainable and responsible living. The pledge stated, "I pledge to care for my planet by reducing waste, saving water, and protecting nature. Swachh Bharat, Samruddha Bharat, Mera Bharat."

Through this collective affirmation, participants committed to adopting environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives, reinforcing the values of cleanliness, sustainability, and stewardship of natural resources.

The Pune Book Festival witnessed participation of over 10 lakh visitors, representing hundreds of schools, colleges, and institutions. More than 27,000+ video entries were submitted and validated as part of the Guinness World Record process. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, volunteers, and members of the public, underscoring the festival's role as a platform for large-scale public engagement and awareness.

The official result of the Guinness World Record attempt was announced in the presence of Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust (NBT), India; Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International; Shri Rajesh Pandey ji, Chief Convener and Chief Coordinator, Pune Book Festival; Dr. Rajendra Shende, Former Director, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Shri Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairperson, National Book Trust (NBT), India; Prof. (Dr.) Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU); Prof. Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU); Dr. Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU); Shri Krishna Kumar Goyal, Chairman, Kohinoor Group of Enterprises; Shri Somnath Patil, Secretary, Dr. D. Y. Patil Group; Shri Shankar Karajagi, Director, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL); and Shri Aaba Rawat, Chairperson, Deccan Education Society (DES), Pune, along with other distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust, India, said, "The environmental pledge undertaken at the Pune Book Festival represents a meaningful integration of knowledge, awareness, and responsible citizenship. As the Reading and Knowledge Partner of the Nation, the National Book Trust remains committed to promoting reading and informed engagement on issues of national importance. Our collaboration with Bisleri International has enabled us to take the message of sustainability and the ethos of Swachh Bharat to young readers, students, and families through a participatory and accessible format."

Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, added, "This Guinness World Record initiative brought together a large and diverse group of participants around a shared commitment to saving water, reducing waste, and protecting nature. The scale of participation reflects a growing public consciousness around environmental responsibility. The multilingual approach ensured wider reach and inclusiveness, allowing participants to engage meaningfully in their preferred language. The focus now is to ensure that these pledges translate into sustained action beyond the festival."

Shri Rajesh Pandey ji, Chief Convener, Pune Book Festival, said, "This Guinness World Record achievement reflects the collective effort, discipline, and dedication of the entire organizing and volunteer team. The successful execution of such a large-scale initiative within a limited timeframe demonstrates the strength of collaboration and shared purpose. Platforms like the Pune Book Festival provide a powerful opportunity to engage citizens - especially young people in meaningful action towards environmental responsibility."

The organizers noted that the initiative was conceptualized to leverage the wide reach and high footfall of the Pune Book Festival to encourage public participation through a simple, inclusive, and accessible format. The use of multilingual digital video submissions enabled large-scale participation and amplified the message of environmental responsibility across diverse audiences, making the record attempt both impactful and future oriented.

