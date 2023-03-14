Bitget Awards Indian YouTubers for their contribution in the Crypto Ecosystem

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully organized its first-ever offline meetup in India. The event was held on 18th February 2023 in India's capital city, with the aim of increasing the company's efforts to build trust and crypto awareness in the region.

The first in a roadshow of meetups all over India, the event attended by over 200 people was a massive success. Bitget's Delhi meetup provided insights from industry experts, panel discussions and workshops including an award function to recognize some of the most outstanding traders and influencers in the cryptocurrency space.

SMC Kapil was awarded as 'the most profitable trader of the year'. With making multiple Bitcoin's worth of profit in 2022, SMC with his community of 100K+ subscribers have contributed significantly to Bitget's growth and following in the region.

Global Rashid as 'the top community trader' and Crypto Talks as 'the most influential trader of the year'. Other key opinion leaders recognized at the event included Mayank Kharayat, Crypto King Keyur, Tamil BTC, Techno Vas, Crypto Aman, Crypto Shubhrant and Gajraj Singh.

The meetup served as an opportunity for Bitget to engage with its users and crypto enthusiasts, providing a platform to discuss the latest developments and innovations in the crypto industry.

The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to network and learn from some of the most influential figures of the emerging crypto trading space in India.

Speaking at the event, Simran Alphonso, PR and Brand Manager at Bitget said, "We encourage more novice traders to learn about crypto via traders with expertise to teach controls of the risks involved; our community of copy-trading experts are enabling this at scale for the masses. Currently, we're experiencing a huge wave of interest and will pursue to support this growth."

With the success of its first-ever offline meetup in India, Bitget plans to continue organizing similar events across the country in the future. The company remains committed to building trust and awareness in the region and looks forward to engaging with more crypto enthusiasts and traders in the future.

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world. The exchange is committed to providing a secure, one-stop trading solution to users and aims to increase crypto adoption through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Italian leading football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

