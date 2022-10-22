Bitget partners with Lionel Messi

Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it has entered into a partnership with Lionel Andres Messi, the iconic Argentinian footballer and winner of a record-breaking seven Ballon d'Or Awards. The announcement kicks off the engagement between Bitget and Messi, with a film production a month before the Football World Cup tournament.

Lionel Andres Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is one of the most popular and widely recognised sports stars and a recipient of six European Golden Shoes. In November, Messi will be joining the Argentinian national team as its captain for his 5th World Cup, hosted by Qatar this year.

Bitget, established in 2018, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features. Its flagship product of social trading, One-Click Copy Trade, has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with around 1.1 million followers, reflecting Bitget's long-term efforts and achievements in crypto social trading.

Through this partnership, Bitget will give Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3.0 and the potential of trading crypto on the exchange. There is also a shared understanding that the partnership will allow both parties to commit to more impactful efforts, extending beyond cryptocurrency and football.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "We try to reflect the diversity and richness of our platform community in the partnerships we choose. We open up Web 3 to sports fans; they open the field to crypto traders. And to top it all off, we pool our resources to help those who need it. I can't imagine it any other way."

Over the last year, Bitget has partnered with teams and businesses which exemplify the highest levels of their respective industries. From Italy's most established football club Juventus, and Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray FC, to esports titan Team Spirit and purveyors of premium international esports tournaments and events PGL, Bitget is committed to giving its ecosystem a network of world-class affiliates.

Of their partnership with Messi, Chen remarks, "As the Football World Cup approaches, Messi is to lead Argentina to new glory. We are honoured to be partnered with him, especially at this moment in his career, and we are thrilled to have such a force of nature collaborate with us. We look forward to getting to know Messi - the man, the myth, the GOAT - but also the philanthropist, the activist, the humanist. We can't wait to hit the ground running and work with him to make a real, lasting impact for the future."

"I wanted to thank Bitget for their enthusiasm in making me participate in the world of crypto. I trust that both parties can activate meaningful initiatives as well as in offering web 3 to the sports fans," Leo Messi says.

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with an 800-strong workforce.

The leading exchange focuses on transforming the way people connect and trade with social trading. Its flagship offering, One-Click Copy Trade, is nothing short of a pioneer in social trading and has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with approximately 1.1 million followers, innovating the experience for crypto traders worldwide.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of 'Better Trading, Better Life', Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major's official esports crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with the leading esports organisation, Team Spirit, and Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray, were also announced in early 2022.

