Bitget Presents Raksha Bandhan With Crypto: Win Tokens and Trips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Bitget, the world's largest crypto copy-trading platform, has announced the launch of the Rakhi Fortune Spin, a captivating and exclusive campaign designed especially for its users in India. Commencing on the 28th of August, Bitget India users are cordially invited to participate in multiple fortunate draws and engaging competitions.

In this exciting event, users have a golden opportunity to secure a wide array of enticing rewards, including top-ranked cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, fully-sponsored trips to the vibrant city-state of Singapore, and exclusive Bitget merchandise.

Event Period: 3 PM, August 28, 2023 - 3 PM, September 4, 2023 (UTC+5)

During this captivating event, Bitget users can immerse themselves in simple tasks and engaging activities to unlock spins and, in turn, significantly elevate their chances of winning astounding rewards. Among the range of spectacular prizes awaiting participants are fully-paid trips to the esteemed TOKEN 2049 event, an internationally renowned cryptocurrency gathering. Additionally, users have the opportunity to secure trending tokens such as BTC (Bitcoin) and ETH (Ethereum) along with Messi jerseys and merchandise.

Terms and Conditions

1. Users must click the 'Registration' button, otherwise, it is invalid.

2. Rewards will be distributed within 10 working days after the activity ends.

3. Net deposit = Total deposit - total withdrawal (within the event period)

4. Only a user's master account will be eligible for the event. Market makers, API traders, and institutional accounts are ineligible for the event.

5. The campaign is limited to the first 5,000 eligible users. First come first served.

6. The price of the distributed tokens will be subject to the Bitget market price at the time of reward distribution.

7. The campaign is exclusively for Indian users.

8. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify users deemed to be wash trading, illegally bulk registered accounts, and trades that display attributes of self-dealing or market manipulation.

9. Users participating with the same IP address will be considered invalid.

10. Bitget reserves the right of final interpretation of the Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to amending, changing, or canceling the event without any separate notice. Please contact us if you have any questions.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn |Discord

