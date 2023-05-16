Bitget ranks in the top 5 Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bitget, the world's largest crypto copy-trading platform has entered the list of top 5 crypto derivatives exchanges on CoinMarketCap with a trading volume of USD 6.1 billion in the past 24-hours.

In 2023 Q1, the total trading volume of the top 15 exchanges was USD 10.8 trillion, up by approximately 40 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Bitget ranks in the top four by market share amongst this. According Coingecko trading volume reports, the exchange has ranked 5th on an average amongst other crypto futures exchanges.

While crypto markets fluctuated in April, Bitget forged ahead investing in crypto's future, expanding its global footprint, generating insights into drivers of mainstream adoption, and enhancing BGB's utility and value with a new roadmap and updated white paper.

Bitget made major moves this month indicating its dedication to driving blockchain progress. Bitget established a USD 100 million Web3 Fund to back pioneering crypto projects. The exchange completed its cryptocurrency registration in Lithuania, allowing the exchange to extend its services to new regions and users worldwide. These are important steps forward in Bitget's goal to expand global presence and offer services to users all around the world, building a robust platform and ecosystem.

Bitget also published an in-depth study exploring how demographic changes shape cryptocurrency adoption across generations. Analysing factors like age, location, and fertility rates yields insights into the relationship between population trends and crypto's mainstream momentum.

Bitget Copy Trading has seen significant growth due to its unique features that allows users to copy trades of professionals to make investments. In April, Bitget onboarded over 6000 new pro-traders and over 50,000 new copy-traders; these numbers have doubled the numbers we had in January this year.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers copy trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

