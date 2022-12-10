Bitica Shines brighter with new Listing declaration on Global Exchanges

Mumbai, December 10: BDCC the name by which Bitica Digital Crypto Currency is known in the Market has been announced to be listed soon on global exchanges like Bitforex and Bibox. This clearly indicated that BDCC is on run to the new height.

Bitica Coin aka BDCC was created in 2018, based on Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology, owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai, UAE. Bitica Coin and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to centralized electronic money/central banking systems.

BDCC has also been associated with major events like Top Model Dubai 2022, T10 Cricket League, Katoon Fashion walk for specially challenged and many more.

Bitforex is one of the world’s leading crypto currency exchanges as it is among the top 10 digital asset exchanges by the trading volume. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, registered in the Republic of Seychelles, and has independent operating teams in Germany, Estonia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and more. As of now, Bitforex has a user base of over 6 million people and a presence in over 200 countries. BitForex offers a simple & Easy user interface for spot trading.

Bibox is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers decentralized financial services to its users. It supports a wide variety of crypto currencies and crypto-assets as well as several features, functionalities, and services related to crypto trading. Bibox, the first AI-powered digital asset exchange, was established in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

Learn more about the project:

Website: www.thebitica.com

Telegram: t.me/Biticabdcc

Twitter: twitter.com/thebitica

Announcement Links:

BDCC/USDT will be available on BitForex soon, please stay tuned! BDCC was created in 2018, based on Bitica Blockchain Smart Technology that is owned by Block Beats Company Registered in Dubai, UAE https://t.co/ldBRMoKG12@thebitica #BitForex #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/z3P3YSuezl — BitForex (@bitforexcom) December 7, 2022

OS:https://t.co/bqbM25ckWU pic.twitter.com/JKNRjFDEyE — Bibox (@Bibox365) December 6, 2022

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor