BITS and IIM Fintech Startup Now Lets Users Trade on Whatsapp, Using Live Recommendations from SEBI RAs

New Delhi [India], June 28: VerifiedStockExperts.com, a visionary platform developed by industry experts, Himanshu Gupta and Kayur Goyal, has unveiled an innovative solution to address the challenges faced by retail investors in the stock market. With the backing of esteemed industry leaders such as Dinesh Agarwal (CEO & Founder Indiamart), Nitish Mittersain (CEO & Founder Nazara Tech), Murugavel Janakiraman (CEO & Founder Matrimony.com), and Rajesh Sawhney (Founder GSF Accelerator), VerifiedStockExperts.com is set to bring transparency, efficiency, and better returns to retail investors.

Traditionally, retail investors struggle to find reliable and accurate stock market information, often leading to poor investment decisions. With VerifiedStockExperts.com, retail investors can now access a network of SEBI Registered Stock Experts, whose performances are verified in real-time using live NSE Market data. This ensures that investors receive genuine and trustworthy advice when making investment decisions.

Key features of VerifiedStockExperts.com include:

1. Real-time Performance Verification: The platform continuously tracks and verifies the P&L (returns%) of all recommendations provided by SEBI Registered Stock Experts. This real-time verification builds trust and confidence among investors, ensuring that they have access to reliable advice.

2. Trade Alerts on WhatsApp: Subscribed investors receive real-time entry and exit alerts for expert recommendations directly on their WhatsApp, ensuring that they never miss out on potentially lucrative opportunities. This feature eliminates the need for constant monitoring of market movements.

3. Seamless Transaction Execution from WhatsApp: Investors can now transact with their preferred brokers, such as Zerodha and Angel, directly through WhatsApp with just one click. This streamlined process enables investors to act on the expert's recommendations quickly and efficiently.

4. Learning Opportunities: Investors can expand their knowledge and skills by subscribing to webinars and live trading sessions conducted by the Stock Experts. This interactive learning experience allows investors to gain insights, understand market trends, and make more informed decisions.

5. 100% refund: To build trust and confidence in the platform and the Stock Experts, VerifiedStockExperts.com offers a 100% refund to investors if their Stock advice subscription does not yield profitable returns. This guarantee demonstrates the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and its belief in the expertise and reliability of the Stock Experts.

Himanshu Gupta, co-founder of VerifiedStockExperts.com, said, "Investing in the stock market can be confusing and time-consuming, especially for retail investors. Our platform removes the guesswork and makes it easier for investors to follow the advice of verified experts with proven results, make informed decisions and achieve better returns."

Kayur Goyal, co-founder of VerifiedStockExperts.com, added, "With our platform, we bridge the gap between retail investors and experienced stock experts. By leveraging technology and real-time data, we enhance investor confidence and drive their financial success."

The founders of VerifiedStockExperts.com, Himanshu Gupta and Kayur Goyal, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Himanshu Gupta, with his educational background at IIM Calcutta and a distinguished career at industry giants like Paytm and Bain, possesses a deep understanding of the financial landscape. Kayur Goyal, an alumnus of BITS Pilani with proficiency in building enterprise grade SAAS platforms for SAP, complements the team with his technical acumen and strategic insights. Their combined knowledge and vision drive the success of VerifiedStockExperts.com and cement its position as an industry leader.

With the launch of VerifiedStockExperts.com, retail investors now have a powerful tool that helps them discover genuine Stock Experts and obtain accurate, verified advice. This innovative platform is poised to transform the retail investing landscape and contribute to the financial success of investors.

For more information about VerifiedStockExperts.com and its services, please visit VerifiedStockExperts.com or investwithtribe.com or contact Himanshu at himanshu@verifiedstockexperts.com.

