Bizox Media Network organizes 'Leaders Awards - Top 50 Leaders of India 2024, felicitated Top Companies & Individuals from India & USA
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2024 01:17 PM2024-05-09T13:17:25+5:302024-05-09T13:20:09+5:30
VMPL New Delhi [India], May 9: Bizox Media Network recently successfully conducted the "Leaders Awards - Top 50 Leaders ...
VMPL
New Delhi [India], May 9: Bizox Media Network recently successfully conducted the "Leaders Awards - Top 50 Leaders of India 2024" at The Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi. Businesses, Entrepreneurs & Individuals tycoons from various fields were honoured for their extraordinary deeds in their respective fields by Rama Devi, (Member of Parliament, Protem Speaker of Loksabha, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee, BJP), Mahesh Verma (National Advisor of NCSC, GOI and Spokesperson of BJP) and Anish Kumar (President of Bizox Media Network & Director of I-Novate Technology Ltd It was indeed a privilege for Bizox Team to conduct the award event in her precious presence.
Individual
Anubhuti Sharma (Founder & Group CEO of IM Global Media Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Advertising & Marketing
Kanishk Agrawal (Senior Director - IT Product & Delivery of Judge India Solutions Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Investor of The Year - Emerging Technology
Rajni Gupta (Assistant Vice President - Supply Chain of Jubilant Food Works Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Shwetlana Mehta (Visual Artist, New York) for Achieving Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award - Arts
Roma Gill (Head of School Welfare and Wellness, Haryana) for Achieving Education Excellence Award - Mental Health Counselling
Charanjeev Malhotra for Achieving Social Worker of the Year
PVSLN Murty (Chairman and Managing Director of Northeastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Assam) for Achieving Chairman of The Year - Banking
Sanket Shikhar (Head of Business Operations and Partnerships of Xaltius, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Young Leader of The Year - Data Science & Cyber Security
Sanjeev Bansal (Managing Director of Chemtech Agro Care Pvt Ltd, Punjab) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Manufacturing
Dr. Neelima Kamrah (Principal of Kiit World School, Haryana) for Achieving Most Admired Women Leader of The Year - Education
Suman Ghosh (Project Manager of British Telecom, West Bengal) for Achieving Most Innovative Leader of The Year - Technology
Shekhar Srivastava (Freelance Motivational Educator & Training Expert, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Education
Monika Gulati (Principal of ST. Michael School, Haryana) for Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Pre school
Dr. Anand Shukla (Professor of Subharti Medical College University, Delhi) for Achieving Excellence in Medical Education
Mehttab Siddiqui (Managing Director of Rms Hotels & Resorts India Pvt. Ltd.,Uttar Pradesh)Most Admired & Innovative Leader of The Year - Hospitality
Ajay Rawat (Creative Director of Empty your bags. Unlock your potential, Delhi) for Achieving Most Emerging Author of The Year
Dr. Garima Yadav (Seasoned Prosthodontist, Delhi) for Achieving Best Prosthodontist of The Year - Healthcare
Sonia Bharaj for Achieving Corporate Lawyer of The Year - Law
Kawalpreet Bagga Asrani (Senior Diamond Director, Oriflame, Delhi) For Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Beauty and Health
Organizational
M/s Law Veritas North, (Muneesh Dhawan, Managing Partner & Sudhir Jain, Sr. Partner) for Achieving Most Emerging & Innovative Law Firm of The Year (Delhi)
M/s Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt. Ltd., (Deepesh Nagar, Sr. Manager - Marketing & Business Development) for Achieving Best Company of The Year - PEB Industry (Telangana)
M/s Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd, (Pushpendra Kumar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Fastest Growing Company of The Year - Digital Communication Technology (Maharashtra)
M/s Santosh Reddy International School, (B. Santosh Kumar Reddy, Chairman) for Achieving Best Startup School in Hyderabad - Education (Telangana)
M/s Medini Fertility Care Private Limited, (Mrs. Vithika Jain & Mrs. Neha Sehgal, Directors) for Achieving Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)
M/s Ovocor Zenminder Pvt. Ltd., (Pawan Kumar Srivastav, Director) for Achieving New Enterprise of The Year - Education Consultant (Uttar Pradesh)
M/s India Trade Port, (Mitil Kumar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Best Business Provider of The Year - B2B Services & Digital Marketing (Delhi)
M/s Counsel India Services Pvt. Ltd., (Bobby Thakur, Director, Executive Chairman) for Achieving India's No. 1 Practical Psychology Learning Platform of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)
M/s B. P. Middle School, (Mukesh Kumar, Principal) for Achieving Best Pre-school of The Year (Haryana)
M/s IndiglooSoftwares Private Limited, (Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder) for Achieving Customer Excellence Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology (Maharashtra)
M/s UniCouncil Education Network, (Abhinav Sethi, Director) for Achieving Education & Immigration Consultant of The Year - Haryana
M/s Shyamlal Saraswati Mahavidyalaya (PG), (Dr Lalit Kumar Gupta, Director) for Achieving Most Emerging Higher Institution of The Year - Education (Uttar Pradesh)
M/s Mewoc Technologies (A unit of Keshri EduTech Private Limited), Vishal Keshri (Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Digital Innovation Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology (Maharashtra)
M/s Helping India Feeding India, (Vivek Raj, Director) for Achieving Not-for Profit Organization of The Year - Jharkhand
M/s Aadarneyi Foundation, (Vikash Vivek, Founder) for Achieving Best Startup Non-Profit Organization of The Year - NGO
M/s Triangles Consolidated Limited, (Ashish Kumar Gupta, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Fastest Growing Company of The Year - Business Centre & Co-working Spaces (Real Estate) - Delhi
Virtual Awards
Chitra Sabapathy Ranganthan (Associate Vice President of Mphasis Corporation) for Achieving Digital Innovation & Transformation Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Sudheer Kumar Kothuru for Achieving ERP Solutions Architect of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Shantanu Indra for Achieving Next-Gen Data-Driven Transformation Innovator Award - Information Technology, USA
Arvind Kumar Bhardwaj (Test Lead, Capgemini) for Achieving Technology Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Hari Prasad Josyula(CDO of Fintech Nexus Solutions LLC) for Achieving Best FinTech Product Transformation Expert of The Year, USA
Tirupathi Rao Bammidi for Achieving Logistics - Innovative Leader of the Year - Information Technology, USA
Krishnamurthy Okufor Achieving Enterprise Datacenter Evolution Award of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Venkata SK Settibathini for Achieving IT Excellence Award (Information Technology), USA
Ravi Kumar Batchufor Achieving Fintech Excellence Award of The Year, USA
Sunil Kumar Sehrawat for Achieving Leadership Excellence in SAP Architecture - Information Technology, USA
Shivaprasad Sankesha Narayana (Senior Architect) for Achieving Cloud Solutions Architect of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Sangeeta Singhal for Achieving Innovation Leader of The Year - AI in Healthcare (Information Technology), USA
Gopichand Vemulapalli for Achieving Solution Architect of The Year - Insurance & Automotive Innovation (Information Technology), USA
Sreedhar Yalamati for Achieving Solution Architect of The Year - Fintech AI (Information Technology), USA
Naga Ramesh Palakurti for Achieving Innovation Leader of The Year - Digital Finance (Information Technology), USA
Saydulu Kolasani for Achieving Digital Transformation & Innovation Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Mayur Rele for Achieving International DevSecOps Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA
Goutham Reddy Rachamallu for Achieving Cyber Security Research Scientist of The Year - Finance (Information Technology) - USA
Laxmi Srinivas Samayamantri for Achieving E-Commerce AI Transformation Leader of The Year (Information Technology) - USA
Archana Balkrishna Yadav for Achieving Most Emerging Women of The Year - STEM Research
Pratyush Raj (Legal Counsel, Delhi) for Achieving Business Excellence in Legal Counselling - Law
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app