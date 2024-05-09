Bizox Media Network organizes 'Leaders Awards - Top 50 Leaders of India 2024, felicitated Top Companies & Individuals from India & USA

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: Bizox Media Network recently successfully conducted the "Leaders Awards - Top 50 Leaders of India 2024" at The Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi. Businesses, Entrepreneurs & Individuals tycoons from various fields were honoured for their extraordinary deeds in their respective fields by Rama Devi, (Member of Parliament, Protem Speaker of Loksabha, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee, BJP), Mahesh Verma (National Advisor of NCSC, GOI and Spokesperson of BJP) and Anish Kumar (President of Bizox Media Network & Director of I-Novate Technology Ltd It was indeed a privilege for Bizox Team to conduct the award event in her precious presence.

Individual

Anubhuti Sharma (Founder & Group CEO of IM Global Media Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Advertising & Marketing

Kanishk Agrawal (Senior Director - IT Product & Delivery of Judge India Solutions Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Investor of The Year - Emerging Technology

Rajni Gupta (Assistant Vice President - Supply Chain of Jubilant Food Works Limited, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Shwetlana Mehta (Visual Artist, New York) for Achieving Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award - Arts

Roma Gill (Head of School Welfare and Wellness, Haryana) for Achieving Education Excellence Award - Mental Health Counselling

Charanjeev Malhotra for Achieving Social Worker of the Year

PVSLN Murty (Chairman and Managing Director of Northeastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Assam) for Achieving Chairman of The Year - Banking

Sanket Shikhar (Head of Business Operations and Partnerships of Xaltius, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Young Leader of The Year - Data Science & Cyber Security

Sanjeev Bansal (Managing Director of Chemtech Agro Care Pvt Ltd, Punjab) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Manufacturing

Dr. Neelima Kamrah (Principal of Kiit World School, Haryana) for Achieving Most Admired Women Leader of The Year - Education

Suman Ghosh (Project Manager of British Telecom, West Bengal) for Achieving Most Innovative Leader of The Year - Technology

Shekhar Srivastava (Freelance Motivational Educator & Training Expert, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving Lifetime Achievement Award - Education

Monika Gulati (Principal of ST. Michael School, Haryana) for Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Pre school

Dr. Anand Shukla (Professor of Subharti Medical College University, Delhi) for Achieving Excellence in Medical Education

Mehttab Siddiqui (Managing Director of Rms Hotels & Resorts India Pvt. Ltd.,Uttar Pradesh)Most Admired & Innovative Leader of The Year - Hospitality

Ajay Rawat (Creative Director of Empty your bags. Unlock your potential, Delhi) for Achieving Most Emerging Author of The Year

Dr. Garima Yadav (Seasoned Prosthodontist, Delhi) for Achieving Best Prosthodontist of The Year - Healthcare

Sonia Bharaj for Achieving Corporate Lawyer of The Year - Law

Kawalpreet Bagga Asrani (Senior Diamond Director, Oriflame, Delhi) For Achieving Enterprise Women of The Year - Beauty and Health

Organizational

M/s Law Veritas North, (Muneesh Dhawan, Managing Partner & Sudhir Jain, Sr. Partner) for Achieving Most Emerging & Innovative Law Firm of The Year (Delhi)

M/s Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt. Ltd., (Deepesh Nagar, Sr. Manager - Marketing & Business Development) for Achieving Best Company of The Year - PEB Industry (Telangana)

M/s Equence Technologies Pvt Ltd, (Pushpendra Kumar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Fastest Growing Company of The Year - Digital Communication Technology (Maharashtra)

M/s Santosh Reddy International School, (B. Santosh Kumar Reddy, Chairman) for Achieving Best Startup School in Hyderabad - Education (Telangana)

M/s Medini Fertility Care Private Limited, (Mrs. Vithika Jain & Mrs. Neha Sehgal, Directors) for Achieving Healthcare Innovator Enterprise of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

M/s Ovocor Zenminder Pvt. Ltd., (Pawan Kumar Srivastav, Director) for Achieving New Enterprise of The Year - Education Consultant (Uttar Pradesh)

M/s India Trade Port, (Mitil Kumar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Best Business Provider of The Year - B2B Services & Digital Marketing (Delhi)

M/s Counsel India Services Pvt. Ltd., (Bobby Thakur, Director, Executive Chairman) for Achieving India's No. 1 Practical Psychology Learning Platform of The Year (Uttar Pradesh)

M/s B. P. Middle School, (Mukesh Kumar, Principal) for Achieving Best Pre-school of The Year (Haryana)

M/s IndiglooSoftwares Private Limited, (Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder) for Achieving Customer Excellence Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology (Maharashtra)

M/s UniCouncil Education Network, (Abhinav Sethi, Director) for Achieving Education & Immigration Consultant of The Year - Haryana

M/s Shyamlal Saraswati Mahavidyalaya (PG), (Dr Lalit Kumar Gupta, Director) for Achieving Most Emerging Higher Institution of The Year - Education (Uttar Pradesh)

M/s Mewoc Technologies (A unit of Keshri EduTech Private Limited), Vishal Keshri (Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Digital Innovation Enterprise of The Year - Information Technology (Maharashtra)

M/s Helping India Feeding India, (Vivek Raj, Director) for Achieving Not-for Profit Organization of The Year - Jharkhand

M/s Aadarneyi Foundation, (Vikash Vivek, Founder) for Achieving Best Startup Non-Profit Organization of The Year - NGO

M/s Triangles Consolidated Limited, (Ashish Kumar Gupta, Founder & Chief Executive Officer) for Achieving Fastest Growing Company of The Year - Business Centre & Co-working Spaces (Real Estate) - Delhi

Virtual Awards

Chitra Sabapathy Ranganthan (Associate Vice President of Mphasis Corporation) for Achieving Digital Innovation & Transformation Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Sudheer Kumar Kothuru for Achieving ERP Solutions Architect of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Shantanu Indra for Achieving Next-Gen Data-Driven Transformation Innovator Award - Information Technology, USA

Arvind Kumar Bhardwaj (Test Lead, Capgemini) for Achieving Technology Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Hari Prasad Josyula(CDO of Fintech Nexus Solutions LLC) for Achieving Best FinTech Product Transformation Expert of The Year, USA

Tirupathi Rao Bammidi for Achieving Logistics - Innovative Leader of the Year - Information Technology, USA

Krishnamurthy Okufor Achieving Enterprise Datacenter Evolution Award of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Venkata SK Settibathini for Achieving IT Excellence Award (Information Technology), USA

Ravi Kumar Batchufor Achieving Fintech Excellence Award of The Year, USA

Sunil Kumar Sehrawat for Achieving Leadership Excellence in SAP Architecture - Information Technology, USA

Shivaprasad Sankesha Narayana (Senior Architect) for Achieving Cloud Solutions Architect of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Sangeeta Singhal for Achieving Innovation Leader of The Year - AI in Healthcare (Information Technology), USA

Gopichand Vemulapalli for Achieving Solution Architect of The Year - Insurance & Automotive Innovation (Information Technology), USA

Sreedhar Yalamati for Achieving Solution Architect of The Year - Fintech AI (Information Technology), USA

Naga Ramesh Palakurti for Achieving Innovation Leader of The Year - Digital Finance (Information Technology), USA

Saydulu Kolasani for Achieving Digital Transformation & Innovation Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Mayur Rele for Achieving International DevSecOps Leader of The Year - Information Technology, USA

Goutham Reddy Rachamallu for Achieving Cyber Security Research Scientist of The Year - Finance (Information Technology) - USA

Laxmi Srinivas Samayamantri for Achieving E-Commerce AI Transformation Leader of The Year (Information Technology) - USA

Archana Balkrishna Yadav for Achieving Most Emerging Women of The Year - STEM Research

Pratyush Raj (Legal Counsel, Delhi) for Achieving Business Excellence in Legal Counselling - Law

