Biztoso Launches India's First Social Platform for Businesses in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 11: In a move set to redefine India's SME digital landscape, Biztoso, a new-age social media platform for businesses, has officially launched from Bangalore and is now live on Android and web platforms.

Unlike conventional marketplaces or consumer-focused social apps, Biztoso is designed exclusively for entrepreneurs, retailers, and service providers to create business profiles, showcase products, and build networks all in one place.

With features such as Virtual Storefronts, Messenger, Multi-Lingual Support, and Lead Generation, the platform aims to democratize digital presence for India's 63 million small and medium businesses.

"While marketplaces focus on sales and social apps focus on engagement, Biztoso combines both visibility and conversion in a single experience," says Founder & CEO, Venkatesh Irkal

From a Kirana Shop in Hubballi to Building Biztoso in Bangalore

The story of Biztoso's founder Venkatesh Irkal, is a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit.

From spending his childhood helping his father in a wholesale kirana shop, to becoming a developer, and finally creating a tech platform that empowers small businesses this journey embodies the transformation of Indian enterprise.

In 2023, he realized that while India's SMEs were driving the economy, they remained invisible online stuck between expensive e-commerce platforms and social media apps not built for business. That's when Biztoso was born a social media platform made by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs.

After two years of development, Biztoso went live in October 2025, with a mission to bring every Indian business online.

"Our mission is simple," says the founder. "We want to give every Indian business no matter how small a chance to be seen, heard, and connected. Biztoso is built to help business owners who were once invisible online find their space in the digital economy."

Building a Digital Community for India's Growth Story

India is home to over 63 million small and medium enterprises, contributing nearly 30% of the nation's GDP and employing over 110 million people. Yet, less than 20% of these businesses have a consistent online presence.

Biztoso aims to change that narrative by becoming the go-to digital ecosystem for SMEs a space where businesses can:

* Create authentic digital profiles

* Engage with customers directly

* Collaborate with other businesses

* Discover new opportunities and leads

Built for India's real entrepreneurs

Core user groups we serve:

1. SMEs & Manufacturers

Showcase products and services, get discovered by verified buyers, connect directly with retailers and distributors all without relying on agents or trade fairs.

2. Retailers & Wholesalers

3. Create a store, display inventory, and connect with nearby buyers or suppliers making it easy to build visibility beyond local foot traffic.

4. Service Providers (Local + Freelance)

Build a verified service profile, display expertise, get reviews, and receive direct business inquiries from customers in your area.

5. Resellers & Small Online Sellers

Sell directly to customers with zero commission or returns. Promote products through Bizshorts and share links easily on WhatsApp or social media.

6. Wanna-be Business Owners & Side Hustlers

Start your first business presence online in minutes open a free store, post what you sell or offer, and connect with other business owners to learn and grow.

Traction snapshot & goals

* 1,500+ sellers on the pre-launch waitlist

* 50+ stores created during internal beta

* 10+ video testimonials across five states

* Launch focus: Bengaluru & Mumbai; languages live: Hindi, Kannada, English

* Goal: onboard 100,000 small businesses in the next 12 months

Through its intuitive design and regional accessibility, Biztoso envisions connecting entrepreneurs from metro cities to small towns from Bangalore to Bareilly, from Hubballi to Hyderabad on one unified platform.

Biztoso's long-term vision is to become India's digital business network, helping millions of small & medium enterprises build reputation, discoverability, and growth online.

Biztoso is live now on Android and Web. Create your business profile and start building your digital presence today.

Web: biztoso.com Google Play: Download now on Android

Media Contact

Biztoso Technologies Pvt Ltd

support@biztoso.com Bangalore, India

