BKN Enterprise Pvt Ltd awarded as the Most Trusted Computerized Embroidery Machine Supplier in Surat at the Brand Empower's NQA2023 Awards

New Delhi [India], May 24: BKN Enterprise Pvt Ltd, under the dynamic leadership of Bhavesh Dobariya, has been honored with the title of the "Most Trusted Computerized Embroidery Machine Supplier in Surat" at one of the most prestigious corporate award events, the National Quality Awards 2023 (NQA2023) held in Mumbai. The award was presented to Mr. Bhavesh Dobariya, Chairman & MD of the company by the renowned Bollywood actress, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality embroidery machines, the company has rightfully earned this esteemed accolade.

Bhavesh Dobariya, Chairman and Managing Director of BKN Enterprise Pvt Ltd, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award and stated, "It is an incredible privilege to be named as "Surat's Most Trusted Computerised Embroidery Machine Supplier". This achievement is a result of the collective efforts and dedication of our team. We remain committed to providing cutting-edge embroidery machines that meet the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of the textile industry."

The company's mission is to provide the textile industries in India with the top-notch computerized embroidery machines and circular knitting machines. Under the guidance and leadership of Bhavesh Dobariya, the company has revolutionized the supply chain by offering direct manufacturing-to-end-user distribution, ensuring that the customers receive the best value for their money. Their cutting-edge machines are manufactured through a strategic technical collaboration with a Chinese company boasting over 40 years of experience in the textile industry. With competitive and affordable prices, the company guarantees exceptional quality as there are no additional costs between the manufacturer and the end user.

Brand Empower, the organizer of the NQA2023 awards along with its proud CEO - Rahul Ranjan Singh has been actively associated with promoting brands that hold value for the customers. The organization takes immense pride in organizing the first edition of NQA2023 awards, providing a platform for these remarkable brands to proudly display their accomplishments. The event itself is a joyous celebration of excellence and innovation in the business realm, offering businesses a valuable opportunity to showcase their remarkable achievements.

BKN Enterprise, having received the prestigious accolade for being the most trusted supplier of computerized embroidery machines in Surat, is not resting on their laurels. They are dedicated to surpassing limits and establishing fresh achievements within the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, they are poised to solidify their position as a trusted pioneer in the computerized embroidery machines industry.

