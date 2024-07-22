Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Business Awards 2024 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

1) India's Most Innovative Complete Business Management Software Providers 2024 - ERP.BZ By ILICO SERVICES LTD

2) Outstanding Excellence In Hospitality & Customer Experience - Ilara Hotel & Spa

3) Best International Auction And Retail Marketplace For Buyers, Sellers And Vendors - BIDFE International Auctioneers Pvt Ltd

4) India Business Award For Excellence In Complete Management Consulting, Talent Acquisition & HR Solutions Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group

5) India's Leading Engineers & Turnkey Contractors Supreme Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.

6) Leading Cybersecurity And Digital Performance Company In India Thor Signia

7) Most Fashionable & Stylish Women Clothing Brand 2024 Brand Resortire

8) Best Creative & Classy Portrait Photography For Maternity & Family In Bangalore Alluring Lens Studios

9) Youngest Entrepreneur & Social Hero Mr. Azeem S Memon

10) India's Most Popular Adventure Resort For Family & Corporate Holidays 2024 Evergreen County

11) Consumer Choice Award for Skin Whitening Supplement - Glutachoice

12) Prataap Snacks - India's Best Snacks Company 2024

13) Best Software Architect & Visionary Entrepreneurs Mr. Rajasekhar Yadiki

14) Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Industrial Cranes & Material Handling Equipments SGF FAB INDUSTRIES

15) Most Impactful Women Entrepreneur In The AI Industry Ms. Yugandhara Lad

16) Wildcraft - Best Outdoor Gear and Travel Accessories Company 2024

17) National Award For Outstanding Social Impact Through Transformation In Senior Living Cradle Of Life

18) India's Most Reliable Instant Loan Providers & Financial Solutions Providers CP Advisor Digital Pvt Ltd

19) India's Best Hospitality Loyalty Program Startup RKRM Group

20) Most Influential Techpreneur & Leader In Software Testing Services Frugal Testing

21) India's Leading Supermarket Consultant Service Hawwa Supermarket Consultant

22) Blue Heaven Cosmetics - India's Oldest & Most Trusted Cosmetics Brand

23) India's Best Play Space and Fun Entertainment Play Zone 2024 Jony Fun World

24) Best Bakery For Quality, Service & Innovation In Gulbarga AS Dessert Delight

25) Arun Ice Cream - Most Popular Ice Cream Brand 2024

26) Best Institute for K-12 Academic and Holistic Excellence Life Skill Learnings

27) India's Fastest Growing Transcription Companies EarningsScript Pvt Ltd

28) Pioneers In Unique Interior & Exterior Customised Luxury Paints & Texture Coatings Adora Coatings

29) India's Best Emerging & Stylish Furniture Manufacturing Company Aalishan Furniture and Interior

30) Best Innovative Start-up In Fleet Management & Logistics Tracking Logiclabs Infotronics Limited

31) Exemplary Leadership In Business Consulting Mr. Imran Shaikh ( Profound Consulting)

32) Shree Annapoorna Restaurant Coimbatore - Best Iconic South Indian Restaurant Chain In Tamil Nadu

33) Most Promising & Marvelous Singer & Artist Mr. S. Padmanaban

34) Best Training & Placements In IT Sector In India & UK NINE A IT SOLUTIONS

35) Innovation in Personal care - Best Woman Achiever - Ms. Bharathi Srinivasan

36) Best Celebrity Makeup Artist & Educator - Ms. Samiksha Bhede

37) Best Stock Market Analyst & Trading Expert Mr. Samarth Mishra (SMARTLABS)

38) Consumer Choice Travel Company For Best Deals & Personalized Services 2024 Yes Holidays

39) Best Traditional Jewelry Brand In South India DHWANI JEWELS

40) Best Functional & Urban Architecture For High End Corporate & Industrial Projects In Maharashtra Hetal Desai

41) Best Property Management Consultants In Bangalore HOMEAMBIT LLP

42) Best Legal Firm For Media, Films & Celebrities In South India SUKESH ROY Legal LLP

43) Golden Shield Award For Safety Goals In Corporate Mr. Biswajit Deb

44) Most Promising Construction Company 2024 Padma Constructions

45) India's Most Trusted Nutrition & Wellness Coach Mr. Samuel Reddy Chaganti

46) Industrial Electrical Equipments Manufacturing & Service Provider - Bhavani Electrical Contracts

47) Young Dynamic Leader In Tech Solutions,CRM & Strategic Business Management Dr. Rishav Sharma

48) Most Impactful Corporate & Life Coach Ms. Shachi Maheshwari

49) India's Best Renowned Yoga Therapists & Nutritionists Sungrace Yoga Studio

50) Most Innovative & Creative Artist Art Kingdom

51) Best Quality & Commitment In All Interior Works & Furnishings In Bangalore Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd

52) Most Preferred Packers & Movers Company 2024 - Diksha Movers Pvt Ltd

53) Global Leaders & Pioneers In World Vegetable Seeds Market Innovation & Sustainable Practices East-West Seed India

54) Young Innovative Woman Entrepreneur For Creative Excellence In Interior Designing Lively Interiors Pvt Ltd

55) Young Global Indian Face In Education & Research Dr. Abhishek Venkteshwar, (Acharya Institute Of Technology)

56) Visionary Leader Award For Passenger Mobility Solutions In India Mr.Biswajit Baruah (Hive Sustainable Solutions)

57) Best Placement & Recruitment Company In Nagpur JK GROUP

58) Best Construction Safety Training and Placement Institution NASP Safety Systems India

59) India's Fastest Growing Digital Marketing & Designing Company Honeycomb Creative Support

60) India's First Manufactured Invisible Hinge Saif Metals Pvt. Ltd.

61) Best Tarot Card Reader Tarot by Shrutika

62) India's Leading Certified Beautician Training Academy Zylish Academy

63) Most Trusted , Economical & Cheapest Airlines Booking Travel Company 2024 Chaurasia Travel Agency Opc Pvt Ltd

64) Best Wedding Planner - South - Simplicite

65) Most Influential Social Prime Mover Woman In Karnataka Ms. Lakshmi Prabhudev Jangamshetti

66) Most Innovative & Modern Construction Company In Karnataka Kanchika Construction Pvt Ltd

67) Pioneer In Making Dharwad Pedha TRU Mishra Pedha ( Mishra Food Products)

68) Best Entrepreneur Of The Year Mr. Rajesh T.

69) Most Inspiring Young Author, Professional Skills Trainer & Motivational Speaker Mr. Sushant Rajput

70) Best Dancer & Training Festival Ms. Heena Jain

71) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Lalitha Miss Brunda Shree Rajesh

72) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Bhairavi Miss Spoorthi Rajesh

73) Best Go-to-Market Solutions for Digital Businesses StratAnalyze Mr. Anupam Dasgupta

74) Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence In Ship Building & Repair MCI Group Of Companies

75) Best Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital In Bangalore Keva Ayurveda

76) Most Preferred Interior Designers In Kolkata Dream Vision Idea

77) Top Election Strategist & Best Political Research Specialist Mr. Praveen Pullata

78) Best Business Transforming & Impactful Innovative IT & Business Solutions Providers In Gujarat Krazio Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

79) Best Wedding Caterer In Tamil Nadu RSB® Wedding Caterers

80) Innovative Digital Transformation and Adoption Strategies Mr. Ankur Khare

