Blissclub Makes Waves, Launches #TheSexiestSwimsuit

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: Blissclub, an activewear brand for women, launched their Bliss Swim Collection, designed specifically for Indian curves. Designed with unique features- built-in cups, mesh lining to avoid riding up along with UPF 40 protection, the collection features three unique styles that celebrate diversity and empower women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

The centrepiece of the collection is the Stylish Racer Back Dress, featuring inbuilt shorts for those seeking mid to high coverage without compromising on style. Perfect for lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach, this versatile option combines fashion and function effortlessly.

For those seeking maximum coverage and comfort, the Cute Flutter Sleeves Dress with inbuilt shorts offers a chic and feminine silhouette with high coverage. The flutter sleeves add a playful touch, while the inbuilt shorts provide added support and confidence.

Rounding out the collection is the Two-Piece You Will Love set, featuring a bra top with adjustable straps and high-coverage bottoms. Designed for versatility and style, this option allows for mix-and-match styling, giving wearers the freedom to express their individuality.

In contrast to swimsuit calendars that depict women in objectified roles, Blissclub has unveiled a campaign video portraying woman in their authentic and empowered states, showcasing swimwear that provides support and the desired level of coverage. By reshaping the notion of "sexy," Blissclub emphasizes that true allure lies in confidence and joy, allowing women to move freely and authentically.

Minu Margeret, Founder & CEO of Blissclub says"For too long, women's swimwear has been hypersexualized. Add to that, it's hard to come across swimwear in India that accounts for Indian curves. Most Indian women are pear-shaped; we don't have rectangular, Caucasian bodies. So we need swimwear that offers us the right kind of coverage. We're also more sensitive to scrutiny and feel exposed at the pool. As a brand that wants women to move more and discover the power of movement, we hate it when women stop swimming just because they can't find the right swimsuit"

Take a trip down memory lane with Blissclub and watch them create a collection keeping only you in mind. Experience the revolution of swimwear with Blissclub's Bliss Swim Collection to grab your selection.Visit the Blissclub website at www.blissclub.com

About Blissclub:

Blissclubis the world's first movewear brand for women. We engineer insane products to help women #KeepMoving intentionally and unabashedly. Blissclub was founded in 2020 by Minu Margeret as a community-first brand and has raised a total of USD 20.25 million, through seed and series A funding. The company is also among LinkedIn 25 startups in 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor