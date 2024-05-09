BLS International Signs Contract with the Embassy of Portugal for Visa Outsourcing Services in Morocco

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 9: BLS International Services Ltd., a globally renowned tech-enabled services provider, today announces the signing of a significant contract with the Embassy of Portugal in Morocco for visa outsourcing services. Over the last few years, we have been actively collaborating with the Portuguese government; this is our second major win, following our initial contract with Portugal in Russia. This exclusive agreement marks a milestone in enhancing the visa application process for travelers to Portugal from Morocco.

Under this contract, BLS International will introduce an innovative appointment system fortified with cutting-edge facial recognition technology. This advancement promises to streamline the visa application process, ensuring efficiency and security for the estimated 20,000 visa applicants expected annually at the centre. The locations served include Rabat and Casablanca, with an expansion plan to open a few more centres in the coming months, reflecting the expansive reach of BLS International's services across Morocco.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Ltd., emphasized the significance of this partnership and said, "This ground-breaking collaboration with the Embassy of Portugal heralds a new era for visa services in Morocco. With state-of-the-art technology at our core and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, we are not merely improving the visa application processwe are transforming it. Our commitment is to provide a secure, efficient, and unparalleled visa experience that sets a global benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. As we forge ahead, our focus remains on ensuring that every interaction is as remarkable as our vision."

Under the terms of this agreement, BLS International will undertake several critical services at their Visa Application Centre (VAC) locations. These services include the acceptance of visa applications along with passports, visa fees, and supporting documents. Moreover, BLS International will distribute visa application forms at the service counters and through a dedicated website, where applicants can easily download the forms. The team will also assist applicants in completing these forms and provide accurate information about the different visa categories available and detailed guidance on the application process. This comprehensive approach ensures applicants receive all necessary support and information, facilitating a smoother and more efficient visa application experience.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' Company" by Forbes Asia, and ranked among "Fortune India's Next 500 companies". The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with as CMMI DEV L5 V2.0 & SVC L5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and more.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries. For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com.

