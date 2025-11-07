Blue Cloud Softech Partners with BlackDice Cyber to Launch AI-Powered 5G Cybersecurity Solution for India’s Digital Future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has signed a Letter of Intent with UK-based BlackDice Cyber Ltd to jointly develop advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions integrated into 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) hardware and edge infrastructure. This cutting-edge partnership aims to deliver guaranteed secure, end-to-end connectivity for telecom operators and residential users by creating a multi-layered security framework spanning perimeter defenses to endpoint protection.

The collaboration uniquely merges BCSSL's proprietary Edge-AI engine with BlackDice's real-time AI threat analytics to implement a robust zero-trust security model. This model continuously authenticates and monitors every connected device, reinforcing a resilient digital ecosystem crucial for India's 5G and IoT network expansion and supporting the nation's goal of a digitally secure, self-reliant technological infrastructure.

This initiative comes amid India’s rapidly growing 5G adoption and the expanding market for 5G edge and endpoint security, projected to exceed USD 1.2 billion in the next five years. BCSSL aims to capture a significant segment of this market by deploying localized, AI-powered network defenses that comply with Indian privacy and data sovereignty standards.

BCSSL's recent technological advances include a landmark USD 150 million Technology Ownership Transfer agreement with an Israel-based semiconductor firm. This five-year venture focuses on co-developing and domestically manufacturing advanced Edge-AI chips to power industrial automation and AIoT applications, bolstering the company’s AI capabilities across sectors like defense, energy, and oil & gas.

Financially, BCSSL reported strong growth with Q1FY26 net sales at Rs 206.20 crore, a 12% increase over Q4FY25, and an impressive 37.3% jump in net profit to Rs 14.39 crore compared to Q1FY25. FY25 results showed a 59% rise in net sales to Rs 796.86 crore and a 175% surge in net profit to Rs 44.27 crore year-over-year. The company boasts a market capitalization exceeding Rs 1,600 crore, a PE ratio of 29x, ROE of 45%, and ROCE of 37%, marking it as a high-growth enterprise with strong financial health.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has evolved into a premier global AI and cybersecurity solutions provider with a presence in over 10 countries, delivering enterprise-grade, future-ready technologies for defense, security, and digital transformation industries.

