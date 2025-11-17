Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Proudly Announces its Empanelment as 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Karnataka Circle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607), a leading AI-driven technology company, is pleased to announce its empanelment as a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Partner for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Karnataka Telecom Circle. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding high-speed 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services to enterprises and other entities across Karnataka.

Key Highlights of the Empanelment:

Agreement Signed: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with BSNL Karnataka Circle to provide 5G FWA services for a period of 60 months, commencing from November 1, 2025, with provisions for extension based on performance and mutual agreement.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with BSNL Karnataka Circle to provide 5G FWA services for a period of 60 months, commencing from November 1, 2025, with provisions for extension based on performance and mutual agreement. Scope of Partnership: BCSSL will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) for enterprise customers in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for installation, commissioning, and active promotion of 5G FWA services.

BCSSL will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) for enterprise customers in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for installation, commissioning, and active promotion of 5G FWA services. BSNL ' s Role: BSNL will provide infrastructure support, including space, power, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its premises. All services will be billed and branded under BSNL, ensuring seamless customer experience.

BSNL will provide infrastructure support, including space, power, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its premises. All services will be billed and branded under BSNL, ensuring seamless customer experience. Revenue Sharing Model: The partnership operates on a revenue-sharing basis, with revenue distributed between BSNL and BCSSL according to predefined slabs, ensuring mutual growth and sustainability.

The partnership operates on a revenue-sharing basis, with revenue distributed between BSNL and BCSSL according to predefined slabs, ensuring mutual growth and sustainability. Regulatory Compliance: Both parties are committed to adhering to all applicable norms and directions issued by regulatory authorities such as DoT and TRAI, ensuring the highest standards of service and security.

“We are dedicated to closing the digital gap by providing cutting-edge, accessible, and high-quality communication solutions that reach and empower every part of society.”– Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman

He further added that our mission is to bridge the digital divide by delivering innovative, affordable, and world-class communication solutions that empower every corner of society. With the support of BSNL Karnataka and our robust capabilities, we aim to deliver transformative services that not only drive India's 5G revolution but also create meaningful impacts across all sectors of society from industries and enterprises to rural communities ensuring seamless connectivity and enabling inclusive growth for a digitally empowered nation.

This empanelment empowers Blue Cloud to deliver next-generation 5G connectivity solutions tailored for enterprises, government bodies, and smart city initiatives in Karnataka. The collaboration is expected to accelerate digital transformation, enhance network reliability, and bridge the digital divide across urban and rural regions.

With this empanelment, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has now completed its presence in three major telecom circles in South India Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This achievement strengthens Blue Cloud's leadership in the region and empowers the company to deliver next generation 5G connectivity solutions tailored for enterprises, government bodies, and smart city initiatives across South India. The collaboration is expected to accelerate digital transformation, enhance network reliability, and bridge the digital divide across urban and rural regions.

Founded in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has established itself as a distinguished leader in delivering AI-powered enterprise solutions, underpinned by a strong commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence. With a dynamic and growing presence spanning India, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Singapore, and Tanzania, BCSSL is well positioned to support an extensive and diverse clientele across defense, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation sectors.





Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor