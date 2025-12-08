Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Secures Key Approval for M/s AIS Anywhere Acquisition, Bolstering AI and Cybersecurity Prowess

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) is pleased to announce a significant stride in its strategic growth trajectory with the receipt of in-principle approval for its equity share swap application concerning the acquisition of M/s AIS Anywhere. This pivotal development is a crucial step towards finalizing the acquisition, which is expected to enhance BCSSL’s capabilities and market position. The company's Board of Directors is slated to convene on December 10, 2025, to formally consider and approve the allotment of 31,68,00,000 equity shares as part of this share-swap transaction. This proposed allotment includes 14,10,75,000 shares designated for promoter Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda and 17,57,25,000 shares for non-promoter M/s Siraj Holdings LLC, thereby facilitating the seamless execution of the acquisition plan.

This acquisition follows closely on the heels of BCSSL securing a substantial full-scale Data Annotation and AI Training Services order from the esteemed US-based AI innovator, Stratos Forge Inc. This significant contract, valued at approximately Rs 110.08 crore, is a direct result of the highly successful completion of a preceding pilot engagement that was valued at Rs 18.00 crore. During the pilot phase, BCSSL demonstrated exceptional annotation accuracy, achieving an impressive 96.68%, a performance that evidently resonated strongly with Stratos Forge and paved the way for this comprehensive contract. The company's success in this endeavor underscores its standing as a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions, effectively leveraging its robust in-house delivery infrastructure and strategic partnerships with university Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to deliver scalable, high-precision AI data operations.

Established in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has evolved into a premier global entity specializing in AI-driven enterprise solutions. With a market capitalization of approximately USD 118.87 million and an operational footprint extending across more than 10 countries, BCSSL is dedicated to serving critical sectors such as Defence, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital transformation. The company is committed to delivering advanced, secure, and scalable solutions meticulously designed to meet the dynamic requirements of these vital industries. BCSSL maintains a steadfast commitment to sustained growth and ongoing investment in next-generation platforms, ensuring its clientele benefit from future-ready operations and the assurance of trusted technologies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor