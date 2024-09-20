BlueVerse Showcases Groundbreaking Water-Efficient Vehicle Washing Technology at India Water Week 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 20: BlueVerse India successfully concluded its participation in India Water Week 2024, held from September 17th to 19th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event highlighted BlueVerse's commitment to water conservation and sustainability with its automated and eco-friendly vehicle washing solutions for 4-wheelers, 2-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. The booth also featured a live demonstration of its 2-wheeler automated washing machinea technology that uses only 4 liters of water per bike wash, while recycling and reusing 98 per cent of the water.

BlueVerse's innovative approach to vehicle washing was widely appreciated by attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and environmental advocates. The company's solutions offer a significant reduction in water consumption and costs, while managing the hazardous waste from vehicle washing and preventing groundwater contaminationan industry-first eco-friendly solution for the automotive sector.

During the event, Siddarth Bapna, Co-Founder & Director of BlueVerse, participated in the World Leaders Forum, where he discussed BlueVerse's role in sustainable water management for industries and businesses. Bapna shared insights on how the company is addressing the growing need for sustainable vehicle washing solutions in India, a nation with over 250 million vehicles on the road, consuming more than 2 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water each year.

"BlueVerse is focused on creating a sustainable, scalable vehicle washing solution that directly addresses the challenges posed by India's vast vehicle population," said Bapna. "By using just 4 liters of water per bike wash in our 2-wheeler washing system, and recycling and reusing 98 per cent of that water, we not only conserve one of India's most precious resources but also measure the environmental impact of our technology through water savings and the elimination of groundwater contamination. We've implemented advanced IoT and monitoring systems to track these metrics and ensure continuous improvement."

Bapna also emphasized BlueVerse's plans for the adaptation and scalability of its technology across India: "Our pay-per-wash, zero-capex model is designed to ensure that our technology can be easily scaled to meet the demands of different geographies and vehicle segments, from 2-wheelers to 4-wheelers and buses. We have already deployed our solutions with leading automotive dealerships such as TVS Motors, Royal Enfield, Honda, and MG Motors. Our goal is to make water-efficient vehicle washing accessible to all, contributing to the country's sustainability goals and environmental preservation."

The BlueVerse exhibition booth attracted numerous visitor's eager to learn more about the company's solutions aimed at tackling India's water challenges. The event provided a platform for BlueVerse to engage with key stakeholders and discuss potential collaborations to expand its operations and meet the demands of India's large vehicle population.

With its successful presence at India Water Week 2024, BlueVerse continues to push the boundaries of innovation, contributing to water conservation and promoting sustainable solutions in the automotive sector. The company plans to expand its reach and further solidify its role as a pioneer in eco-friendly vehicle care technologies.

About BlueVerse India Pvt. Ltd.

BlueVerse is a leading provider of water-efficient vehicle washing solutions, focused on addressing water conservation and sustainability challenges in the automotive industry. With cutting-edge products like the 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler automated washing machines, BlueVerse is transforming the vehicle wash industry by significantly reducing water consumption and preventing groundwater contamination. A DIPP-registered startup, BlueVerse is leading the way in eco-friendly vehicle washing. Watch the video here to learn how BlueVerse is reshaping the future of vehicle washing with sustainability at its core.

For more details on BlueVerse's innovative water-efficient technologies, visit https://blueverseindia.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510685/Siddarth_Bapna_BlueVerse.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510686/BlueVerse_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor