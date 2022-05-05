BML Munjal University announces Industry Oriented Undergraduate Programme, B.Sc Computer Science

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero initiative, today announced the launch of a 3-year B. Sc. degree program in Computer Science by the School of Engineering and Technology for the class of 2022-23.

The programme was launched in an event in the presence of principals, teachers and counsellors from schools across Delhi NCR. The 3-year B. Sc. program to have a total of 6 semesters, each year comprising 2 semesters.

The B.Sc. Computer Science program offers specialisation in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Big Data Analytics. Additionally, it offers mandatory minor specialisations in Business Analytics, Financial Technology, Digital Marketing.

The course will follow an interdisciplinary and futuristic curriculum and will be aligned with the framework of National Education Policy 2020, Competency based skill and quality assurance framework as per the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), UGC's Choice based Credit Systems and Outcome Based Education.

As per Monster Annual Trends report, 96 per cent of companies are planning, or are likely to hire new staff with relevant skills to fill data science and analytics related roles in 2022. Most institutions lack modules focused on job-ready skills and hands-on learning which can prepare students for advanced and cutting-edge technologies.

Sharing more details on the upcoming Computer Science course, The Dean of School of Engineering Technology, BMU, Prof. (Dr.) Anirban Chakraborti, said, "Understanding the talent gap in Data Science and AI in India and in response to the recent demands in the industry 4.0, we at BMU have come up with the course. Like our other programs at SOET, this course is also based on the principle of an Interdisciplinary Immersive Experiential Learning with a huge emphasis on Systems approach and a provision for choice-based curriculum and flexible electives."

Eligibility criteria for admission states that a candidate must have a Higher Secondary Certificate (10+2) in Science stream with an aggregate score of 60% and Mathematics as one of the compulsory subjects. This would involve standardised test scores as per university admissions' criteria, more details are available on the university website.

The students who have not appeared for any standardised tests will have to appear for the BMU administered standardised aptitude test called BMU-SAT. Admissions to the School of Engineering & Technology are purely based on merit and aptitude.

The new programme draws inspiration from the ethos of BMU, of transforming students into well-rounded, industry-ready individuals, who are equipped to take on leadership responsibilities. The university strives to incorporate multi dimensions of creative thinking and design to all its disciplines.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising B.Tech, BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, and PhD at the post-graduate level.

