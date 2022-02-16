BML Munjal University's Leadership Summit 2022 urges entrepreneurs to think sustainably

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced that they are hosting a two-day virtual Leadership Summit 2022 on February 17 and 18, 2022.

The summit, in its second season, will be attended by policymakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to reflect on the theme of "Global Sustainability & the Corporation" and deliberate on how businesses can transition towards greater sustainability at large.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited would be the keynote speaker on 17 Feb, and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU & Chairman, Hero Enterprise would be the keynote speaker on the 18 Feb, in a two-day virtual summit. The summit will see participation from a galaxy of eminent professionals from India's largest corporations, educators from India and abroad and sustainability experts

The current alarming global scenario has urged the industry to reconsider how we combine our pursuit of economic growth with our efforts to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDGs) by 2030. The BMU Leadership Summit 2.0 will also focus on the role of government policies in encouraging investors to engage in socially conscious businesses.

While pursuing a sustainable future is unavoidable, there is one significant component that organizations need to zero in on -- an outlook change. Transformation of business and entrepreneurship towards sustainability will shape and forever change how enterprises create value. Thus, sustainable alternatives are no longer an option but a need and the Summit intends to highlight related issues and throw insightful views. The first day of the summit will bring forth a direction for the new business imperative, which is the need to adopt sustainable business practices and thus will touch upon topics such as Sustainability & Business Performance, Developing Organisational Capabilities to Meet Sustainability Goals as well as Learning & Development for Sustainability. The second day will focus around Sustainable Business Models for the Future and related themes such as The balance between Sustainability and Entrepreneurship, A Policy Framework: Creating the Sustainable Organisation and how CSR is transitioning from the traditional philanthropic approach to a more sustainable one.

Talking about the Leadership Summit, Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Arora, Vice Chancellor, BML Munjal University said, "We're glad to announce that this year's Leadership Summit is centered around one of the most compelling issues of our times. Building a sustainable future requires more than just a mindset change, it requires surface level execution. In line with this, the panelists at the summit are all set to address how organizations can leverage sustainability in every function of the company. It is an honest attempt on the university's part to highlight these concerns and start a much-needed conversation around them."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

