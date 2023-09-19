BMU Career Expo 2023 Leaves Lasting Impact!

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Bhagwan Mahavir University (BMU), the best private university in Surat, redefined the concept of a career expo with its groundbreaking event, the BMU Career Expo, which took place on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of July. This one-of-a-kind expo brought together various stakeholders, including employers, students, professionals, entrepreneurs, motivational speakers, and career guidance specialists, delivering an enriching experience for all attendees.

Under the joint organization of BMU and the Assistant Director of Surat’s Labour and Employment Department, Government of Gujarat, the career expo garnered support from influential bodies such as the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), District Industries Centre (DIC) Surat, and several other associations.

The objectives of the BMU Career Expo were multi-faceted. Firstly, it provided attendees with a comprehensive roadmap of various career opportunities and the latest trends both in India and abroad. Secondly, the expo created employment opportunities for the youth of Gujarat by inviting employers from across India. Additionally, it motivated and inspired students from schools and colleges to become better citizens and lifelong assets to India.

The career expo also served as a platform to showcase the capabilities of school children, college students, entrepreneurs, women actively engaged in NGOs, and the local community. Their projects and products were displayed, highlighting their achievements and contributions. The event also included activities to assess the psychology and mental well-being of students, aiding in understanding their fitness in relation to their chosen career paths.

The expo featured a wide array of engaging events, including:

A mega job fair,

Career counseling for parents and students,

Career counseling for abroad studies,

Start-up success stories and idea pitching,

HR Meet,

Motivational talks,

An exhibition showcasing women entrepreneurs.

All of the above events featured top-notch experts and professionals from various disciplines, ensuring attendees received the highest quality guidance and knowledge. Students, parents, and job seekers greatly benefited from the wealth of insights and opportunities available at the expo.

The Career Expo brought together different groups of people interested in careers, including students from schools and colleges, local community members, NGOs, more than 200 employers, HR professionals, trainers, career counselors, book publishers and sellers, as well as officials from the local government and semi-government organizations, and representatives from trade associations in various industries.

Building upon their successful track record, BMU had been hosting mega job fairs in the South Gujarat region since 2016, both online and offline. Career Expo 2023 attracted over 20,000 students from across Gujarat, offered more than 1000 job offers, and involved over 200 companies in the recruitment process.

The BMU Career Expo was a transformative event, empowering students and parents with invaluable knowledge, connections, and opportunities. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, this expo shaped the future of careers in the region and beyond. The event proved to be a unique opportunity for attendees to explore and unlock their potential.

Missed the event? Stay tuned for updates on future BMU Career Expos and other exciting initiatives!

