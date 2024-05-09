BMW Group India launches the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 9: The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in the 330Li petrol variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shop from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a modern masterpiece that uniquely encapsulates attractive sporty proportions, astonishing dynamics, state of the art technology as well as an exceptionally spacious interior. In its M Sport Pro avatar, the car is not just bolder, but also offers the best-in-class technology. With its excellent driving capabilities, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stays true to its reputation of being the ultimate sports sedan. The limited edition will attract young, progressive Indian buyers who aspire for a pure blend of elegance and sovereignty with the sportiness of the iconic BMW 3 Series."

The new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 62,60,000.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is available in four exciting metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. Exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery is offered as standard on the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The enhanced exterior body design features are more expressive and powerful than ever. The Blacked Out Kidney Grille adds to the aggressive front look of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition. The standard Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. They are accentuated by the M Lights Shadowline which offers a dark tint around the headlamps. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators. The model's stretched silhouette underscores its inherent elegance and hints at the enviable spaciousness of the interior. The Rear Diffuser in High Gloss Black enhances the bold appearance when seen from behind.

The interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment. High quality materials, precise build quality and numerous meticulously crafted details set the tone for the refined premium character of the four-door sedan. The progressive design of the cockpit is accompanied by a larger surface for the interior trim strip integrated into the instrument panel. Added to this, the car comes with illuminated door sill plates. The modern design of the centre console with galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin's premiumness. The standard M Headliner Anthracite upholstery adds to the exclusiveness inside the car. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats lapped in genuine leather Vernasca. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats. The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro Edition produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features the BMW Curved Display which brings extra modernity and operates on the BMW Operating System 8. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display. Innovations of the BMW ConnectedDrive turn the car into an interconnected device creating a digitally connected environment for the customers. BMW ID acts like a central login securely synchronising data and is automatically linked to the smart My BMW App, a new universal interface for all requirements in the BMW ecosystem. Customers can plan their next trip, check the status of their BMW, set personalised car settings, book the next service appointment or use one of the numerous remote-control functions - all conveniently from a smartphone. The car is always up to date with the latest functions and digital products being brought over-the-air through BMW Remote Software Upgrades.

Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles. Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers. The central air vents positioned below the control display are now slimmer and more modern in design.

Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The New Parking Assistant Plus also enables customers to have a remote 3D view of the car via the My BMW App. BMW Driving Assistant provides Blind Spot Detection and helps warn the driver for lane changes, front collisions, and rear collisions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

