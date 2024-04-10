BMW India launches Summer Service Campaign

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: BMW India has announced the launch of BMW Summer Service campaign across its dealer network. This special initiative will be held across India and will ensure complete car readiness for the summer season.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW, our aspiration is to ensure a relaxing ride, offering maximum comfort and peace of mind at all times. Proactive Care is our new service promise. 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' is guaranteed when you own a BMW. Regular service through preventive checks of vehicles ensures smooth functioning and performance of a BMW. This special service campaign is designed to identify and address all technical service issues, for a hassle-free drive during the harsh Indian summer season. With a dedicated team of trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, we ensure you can enjoy relaxing journeys."

BMW Summer Service camp is conceptualized to offer customers useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW vehicles. The program provides customers with a complementary vehicle check and get basic Condition-Based Service performed on their cars ensuring that their beloved BMW is in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop. Customers will also be able to check and update their personal details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealer.

Following are the Complimentary Services that will be carried under the BMW Summer Campaign:

- Free General Checkup

- AC Filter Check

- Air Filter Check

- Tyre Condition Check

- Up to 10% off on AC Fumigation

- Complimentary Battery Check

- Upto 25% off on labour on any AC related repair

- Upto 10% off on any VAS

BMW India regularly conducts periodic service campaigns across the country to ensure that a BMW is always ready. Cars older than 5 years would get a special discount under the "BMW Joy Rewards" campaigns. Assured engine oil service is also available at just INR 9,999. Details of the offer and other vehicle checks would be available at the service camps.

