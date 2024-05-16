BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 16: The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India today. This special edition of the successful SAV, BMW X3, is available in the diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shop from today onwards.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 74,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is available in the following metallic paintworks: Brooklyn Grey, and Carbon Black. It features genuine Leather Vernasca Upholstery as standard with the following combinations: Mocha & Black with Contrast Stitching in Blue.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition

The design of the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition features a sportier orientation. Blacked Out Kidney Grille gives a striking impression of the car, when looked from the front. BMW Laser Light with its iconic blue accents makes a distinctive visual proclamation and distribute light perfectly up to 650 meters. Towards the rear, the Tailpipes in High-gloss black radiate a special presence and sporting flair. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black. The 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels adds to the overall style of this sporty SAV.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Exclusive functions such as Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. The M Sport package brings exclusivity to the interiors with Sports Seats, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, M interior trim adding to the performance-oriented ambience. The standard Leather Vernasca upholstery elevates the premiumness inside the cabin. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. The electroplated trim elements on the air vents add a touch of elegance while emphasising the horizontal lines in the interior. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. Roller Sunblinds in the rear offer much needed comfort from harsh weather. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres and can be expanded further to 1600 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

Customers can now spec their BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition with even more aggressive styling elements with specially curated accessory packages. For an all-black theme, customers can opt for the Black Edition Package comprising of M Performance Rear Spoiler, M Side Strip in Frozen Black & M side logo in high-gloss black. For an even more performance oriented look, customers can opt for the Carbon Edition Package with additional elements such as gear lever in carbon fibre and entry sill in carbon fibre.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

A host of best in class technology continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3" screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. BMW Head-Up display projects information discretely in the driver's field of vision. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The car features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalizing.

The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers adapts to both road conditions & individual driving style thereby offering exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. BMW Driving Assistant provides Blind Spot Detection and helps warn the driver for lane changes, front collisions, and rear collisions. Parking Assistant Plus with 360 camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

BMW EfficientDynamics include features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch with different driving modes such as COMFORT/ECO PRO/SPORT and many other innovative technologies.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9910481013; Tel: + 91 124 4566600; Email: Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Rohneet Naik, Product and Technology Communication, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 9899965668; Tel: + 91 124 4566 655; Email: Rohneet.NR.Naik@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWX3 #ShadowEdition #EverythingXEverywhere

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor