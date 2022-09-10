BNI Garba Night, the perfect way to kickstart Navratri, is back

Popular singer Parth Oza will make thousands of Garba revellers dance to his tunes on September 26.

Ahmedabad, September 10: The BNI Garba Night, the perfect way to kickstart the nine nights of devotion and revelry during Navratri, is back this year after a gap of two years.

BNI Ahmedabad, a part of Business Network International (BNI), the world’s leading business referral organisation, has been hosting the annual BNI Garba Night on the first day of Navratri since the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2022 and has been the most sought after Garba event in Ahmedabad.

The Garba Night was not organised for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings, which has made the upcoming Navratri festival all the more special for Garba revellers who can’t wait to let their hair down and indulge in merrymaking.

“BNI Ahmedabad has been celebrating Navratri every year with grandeur and great enthusiasm, attracting the who’s who of Ahmedabad. Keeping the tradition alive, we are back with the BNI Garba Night to kick off the festival this year and usher in nine nights of Garba and revelry. For truly wonderful festivities, Pehli Navratri, BNI Ratri (First Navratri, BNI Night). We look forward to welcoming our guests to the special evening,” said Yash Vasant, Executive Director, BNI Ahmedabad.

The BNI Garba Night will take place at Gulmohar Greens – Golf & Country Club on September 26. Around 6,000 people, including BNI members, their families, friends, and other invitees, are expected to take part in the Garba festivities. Popular singer and actor Parth Oza, who is known as the prince of traditional Garba and performs all over the world, will perform at the BNI Garba Night and make the Garba revellers dance to Garba tunes. With its traditional setting, unmatched fan, and otherworldly decorations, BNI Garba Night is truly the place to be for Garba revellers for a memorable celebration of Navratri.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor