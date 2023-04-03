BodyCanvas is the Dream Team Behind John Abraham’s Hot Inked Look in Pathaan!

New Delhi (India), April 3: As the movie Pathaan continues to score rave reviews, actor John Abraham’s sexy, bad-boy role in the Bollywood biggie has also caused quite a stir! The Twitterati cannot get enough of the actor’s sassy tattoos that were created especially for the movie by BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing.

Celebrity tattoo artists Vikas and Micky Malani, founders of BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing share their experience of working for Pathaan, “For the first meeting, we had brought quite a few references according to the description that was given to us about John Abraham’s character in the movie. We were pleasantly surprised to see that John’s team had also brought in quite a lot of options. So, all of us joined forces to finalize distinctive designs that haven’t been seen before in a Bollywood movie!”

The actor sported a compass on his right forearm with the coordinates for the city of Mumbai and on the other hand, there was ‘Family’ with a heartbeat motif to show what family meant to him and a cross on his finger. The ‘PATRIOT’ emblazoned on his neck to reference his past as an agent and his love for the country. For his massive sleeve tattoo there is a clock, eagles and roses design that depict his strong, macho persona in the movie.

However, the tattoo that is topping online popularity charts is the one on the back of his hand reading- Everyone will come to my funeral to make sure I stay dead.

“John Abraham is one of the most humble, generous and hardworking actors that we have had the pleasure of working with. He was involved in the entire process and followed all the guidelines we shared with him. He took time to visit our studio for multiple trials, mingled with the team and happily clicked fun photographs with his fans whenever they asked. We must say, working with John was one of the best experiences ever,” they say.

From goofy selfies to conversing about their shared love of motorcycles and reminiscing about their childhood, the Pathaan star has left quite a lasting impression on the BodyCanvas team – Daksh Bhanushali, Shyam Wahgmare, Sudhir Rao, Santosh Solanki, Nilesh Janathe, Gaus Hashmi and Himanshu Lokhande, who were the creative force behind John’s latest avatar.

The Malani duo also complimented Yash Raj Films production for their professionalism. “We have been providing tattoo services for over two decades. However, this was the first time BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing and the entire team have been mentioned in the film credits. We want to thank YRF for giving us a platform that makes us and our work feel respected and valued. It is about time tattooing got the recognition it deserves in Bollywood. We also want to give a special shoutout to Mitali Jain who ensured that this collaboration was seamless and successful!”

Body Canvas Tattoos & Piercing has done the look test and tattoos for many Bollywood projects such as Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3, Anushka Sharma for Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola, Priyanka Chopra for Pyaar Impossible, Fardeen Khan for All the Best, Anil Kapoor for Tashan, MS Dhoni for Max Oil TVC, Shahrukh Khan for Dish TV Advertisement and Sidharth Malhotra for the movie Gentleman.

Their star-studded clientele includes celebrities such as Arpita Khan, Remo D’Souza, John Abraham, Alok Nath, former Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Sneha Ullal, Raghu & Rajiv of the Roadies fame, Debolina Bhattacharya aka ‘Gopi Bahu’, Disha Parmar, Dheeraj Dhoopar & his wife Vinny Arora, Rapper Divine, Ambika Anand, Laxmi Agarwal, Shiv Thakare of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and many others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor