Bollyboom in association with SteppinOut by Dineout announces the 'Farhan Live India Tour 2022' with Farhan Akhtar

"Bollyboom", a Percept Live Intellectual Property, in association with SteppinOut by Dineout announced the most eagerly awaited 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour 2022' with Bollywood's ace director, writer, producer, actor, lyricist, and singer par extraordinaire Farhan Akhtar. The Bollywood Dance Music extravaganza will kick off on 12 March 2022 in Pune, followed by Goa on March 18 and Bangalore on April 2, and thereafter be held across Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, and Ranchi all through April 2022.

The multi-city 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour 2022' in association with SteppinOut by Dineout will ensure that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly implemented across all venues to guarantee fan safety.

Farhan Akhtar is not only an acclaimed Director, Writer, Producer and Actor, but has also proven his mettle as a versatile lyricist and mellifluous singer. His career kick-started in Bollywood with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' which won rave reviews from audiences and attained a cult status in the industry. He directed and acted in several iconic movies including 'Lakshya' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', and is prominently known for portraying the role of the legendary Indian sportsman, Milkha Singh in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In 2008, he made his singing debut in 'Rock On', and his live music tours and high energy concerts have received phenomenal reviews from audiences pan India.

The 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour 2022' will kick off on 12 March 2022 at the Waters Club in Pune, followed by shows at the Mirage Beach Club in Goa on 18 March 2022 and Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore on 2 April 2022. The Live tour will then travel to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Ranchi and other cities pan-India, with Bollyboom to announce the venues and dates shortly.

Along with Farhan's popular music tracks, Bollyboom will also offer a 360-degree live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans. Audiences can look forward to a remarkable BDM experience combined with visually mesmerizing SFX, AV, Stage sets, Designs and state-of-the-art Technicals. With fan safety as the prime priority, Bollyboom will ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 rules at all venues and a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' to any attendee who breaks these protocols.

Said Farhan Akhtar, "I am super thrilled to kick off the Farhan Live Bollyboom India Tour 2022 in association with SteppingOut by DineOut this month. I am looking forward to interacting with the live audience and performing on stage again."

Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live said, "We are ecstatic to kick off 2022 with a pan-India Bollyboom Live Tour with the brilliant and multi-talented artist Farhan Akhtar. Bollyboom has always strived to bring the very best of Bollywood artists coupled with a high voltage mix of incredible SFX, Live Acts and experimental sounds to make for an unforgettable experience. Farhan enjoys unparalleled mass popularity as a versatile entertainer and fans are simply going to love his energetic live performance. We are committed to making Bollyboom the biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP worldwide, and the 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour" is a great step in fortifying our vision."

Media Partners for the 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour 2022' include Red FM as the official Radio partner, PVR Cinemas as the official Multiplex partner, and Hungama Music as the official Digital partner. Other partnerships include Team Innovation and Big Dream Entertainment in Pune, and SteppingOut by DineOut across the cities of Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Official Ticketing Partner for the 'Bollyboom Farhan Live India Tour 2022' is Bookmyshow and Tickets are live at Bookmyshow.com.

Fans can reach out to us on our social media pages @Bollyboomindia (FB) (Insta) (Twitter) and follow us for more information and regular updates

Follow SteppinOut on Instagram and Twitter (SteppinOutIndia).

'Bollyboom', a Percept Intellectual Property, is the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP, offering a scintillating blend of music, dance and entertainment. Bollywood music has been an intrinsic part of every Indian and combined with a large than life production, infusion of dance music and incredible SFX, Bollyboom provides a completely new twist to this genre of popular music to create a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans across the globe.

Bollyboom offers a blend of Trance, House, Hip Hop, Electro Funk, Synthetic, Pop, Club Music, Techno, Trance, Hardstyle, Sufi and Dubstep music. The concerts belt out popular Bollywood numbers combined with visually mesmerizing SFX and state-of-the-art technology, thereby enhancing the entire musical experience. Bollyboom has been seen in multiple variants across India such as Arenas, Club Nights, Mini Arenas, and has also hosted a couple of Pop Up Parties with an exclusive guest list offering customers a unique and fresh nightclub experience. Bollyboom also offers a holistic Bollywood experience with shopping zones, food courts, and a host of fun and interactive activities thereby creating a magical and memorable experience for Bollywood music aficionados.

Bollyboom is a Percept Intellectual Property. Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East.

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns and manages all the Intellectual Properties created in the Live Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Digital and Media space.

Percept has been in the 'Ideas' business for the past 35 years and has been instrumental in creating many legendary 'Intellectual Properties' in the past for its clients. The creation of a dedicated 'Intellectual Properties' business was but a further extension to Percept's existing knowledge and expertise in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a vision to convert path breaking innovative ideas into Assets in order to create long term value for all its Stakeholders. IPs owned by Percept Live include Sunburn, Bollyboom, Solaris, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, IMS (India Model Search) and XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship).

Percept Live is a Percept company. With a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain.

SteppinOut is one of the largest experiential event curators in the country. With more than 20 events hosted in a month, ranging from night markets, live music shows, concerts, comedy nights, and much more! In August 2020, SteppinOut was acquired by India's largest dining out platform - Dineout. The acquisition was a step forward in creating memorable experiences while expanding Dineout's overall value proposition to consumers across India. This enabled in creating a first-of-its-kind experience for our users - with Dineout hosting thousands of restaurant partners, and SteppinOut hosting new and innovatively curated events. Rooted in diversity all while maintaining quality, all SteppinOut's experiences are crafted with intimate attention, impressive detail, and an immense amount of love.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor