Bollywood celebrities Sonali Bendre and Utsav Dholakia add glamour to Priyal Doshi's "Threads of India" Fashion Show

Leading fashion consultant Priyal Doshi showcased her latest Indo-Western fashion collection at an event celebrating 75 years of India's Independence - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Gas South Center, Atlanta, USA. The Indian American Cultural Association presented the event under the leadership of President Chand Akkineni. Bollywood celebrities and Atlanta's big names like GA Attorney General Chris Carr and Consulate General of India in Atlanta - Dr Swati Kulkarni, had front row seats for the event organized by Rina Gupta to preview the latest fashion designs.

Bollywood celebrities Sonali Bendre and Utsav Dholakia added glitz and glamour to the event. Sonali Bendre is an Indian actress and supermodel well-known for her roles in the Bollywood industry. The Vogue Beauty and Filmfare award winner is also a writer and social activist. Utsav Dholakia is one of India's top fashion choreographers and shows directors. Utsav has directed and choreographed Bollywood shows, fashion weeks and pageants across the globe. Utsav has been honoured by the Mayor of Kingston Upon Thames- London [UK] for his creative work

"Tonight, we shined a well-deserved spotlight on some of our favourite designs, brought together by the community, celebrities and enthusiasts and collectively elevated my design brand," said Founder and Fashion Consultant Priyal Doshi. "My luxury fashion designs celebrate India's vibrant and colourful culture and tradition in which the fashion industry plays a key role."

Priyal Doshi is also an Indian classical dancer and an actor. She has been recognized as Atlanta's Women of Distinction by March of Dimes and featured in The Atlantan.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor