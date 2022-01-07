Bollywood Chronicle and Bollywood Society plays a role within the entertainment industry in digital India

Bollywood Chronicle and Bollywood Society fans are loyal to the brand as it fills their need of knowing everything they can about the celebrity of their choice including the places they hang out, what salon they visited or what fashion designer they are sporting. Red carpets, movie promos interviews, airports and gym workouts, and even shopping for groceries with celebrities, Bollywood Chronicle is a must-see destination for all things tinsel town. Bollywood Chronicle has become an all-in-one destination for all things in Bollywood town.

Bollywood Chronicle and Bollywood Society was founded in 2017 with the intention to reach out to digital natives, people who love films in India and around the world. It is one of the most prominent actors of this Indian entertainment news industry to lead the wave of social media-first news publishers.

Talking about these trends Sudhanshu Kumar, Founder of Digital Sukoon says, "One can observe that there is an untapped demand in the marketplace. The people are eager to get back to the way things were before COVID. Quality content in the realm of entertainment is being praised. There are new sites for entertainment. Bollywood Chronicle and Bollywood Society is a news and entertainment platform connected in Bollywood News and Film Reviews. The websites have been rebranded to Movified Bollywood as well as Telly Drama and we are witnessing an increase in traffic to both of these sites." This is a first-of-its-kind option for journalists as well as online creators of content.

The followers of Bollywood Chronicle remain loyal to the company because they are satisfied by knowing all they can about their favorite celeb such as where they hung out at, what salon they visited, or what designer they're sporting. Red carpets, film promotions interviews, airport and gym runs and even shopping for groceries with celebrities and shopping with celebrities - Bollywood Chronicle has become a all-in-one destination for everything in that is tinsel town. Today, the brand has served over 300 million views and has accumulated over 1.8 million plus followers across Youtube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Twitter.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor