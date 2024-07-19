Bollywood Icon Vindu Dara Singh Invests in Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. (AHPL), one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian OTC healthcare market, announced that Bollywood icon Vindu Dara Singh has invested in the company. This strategic investment underscores the confidence in Abhay HealthTech's innovative healthcare approach and rapid growth trajectory.

Abhay Health has established itself with a diverse portfolio of technology-enabled services and products. The company's offerings include Consumer Health Products, OTC Medicines, Integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing, and advanced technology solutions. With a clear vision to revolutionize healthcare, AHPL continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

The investment by Vindu Dara Singh, son of the legendary Dara Singh, marks a significant milestone in Abhay HealthTech's expansion strategy. While the financial details of the investment remain undisclosed, it represents a vote of confidence in the company's innovative products and strong market presence. Vindu Dara Singh's involvement is expected to enhance further the company's visibility and credibility in the competitive healthcare landscape.

Vindu Dara Singh stated, "I am excited to be a part of Abhay HealthTech's journey as it leads the way in transforming healthcare. Their commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with my values. This investment is not just about financial support; it is about a shared belief in a healthier future for all."

Abhay Health has rapidly entered key markets across North, East, and West India. The company's innovative consumer care products, particularly in the personal hygiene category, have been well-received, contributing to its swift growth. A commitment to quality and excellence has marked the entry into personal care and OTC business sectors, positioning Abhay HealthTech as a leader in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vindu Dara Singh as an investor in Abhay Health," said Sougat Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO of Abhay HealthTech Pvt. "Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, innovative healthcare products that enhance the well-being of our customers. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to bring advanced healthcare solutions to a wider audience."

Abhay Health continues to build on its foundation of innovation and technology, aiming to set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. The company is committed to advancing its portfolio of products and services, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness.

For more information, visit: https://abhayhealth.com/

About Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd.

Abhay HealthTech Pvt. Ltd. (AHPL) is a dynamic healthcare conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of innovative products and technology-enabled services. With a strong commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions, AHPL encompasses a wide range of offerings, including Consumer Health Products, OTC Medicines, Integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing, and advanced technology solutions.

