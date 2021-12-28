Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gives shoutout to director Vikash Verma's upcoming Indo-Polish Movie 'No Means No' on Twitter

When superstar Sanjay Dutt showers praise on a filmmaker, the whole country sits up and notices. In a recent tweet of his, Dutt gave a shoutout to director Vikash Verma's next venture, "No Means No", which is the first Indo-Polish cinematic collaboration ready for release on June 17, 2022.

In his tweet, Dutt wrote, "Dear Vikash & Dhruv, brilliant move by Director .The first Indo-Polish film #NoMeansNo is postponed for release on 17th June, 2022."

The upcoming movie is high budget an Indo-Polish romantic thriller shot simultaneously in three language - Hindi, English and Polish. Its story follows a ski champion and his love story when he goes to participate in a ski championship in Poland. No Means No was first scheduled to be released on 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has now been postponed to 2022.

Just like every other sphere of life, pandemic has also affected the movie industry very badly, leading to postponement of several releases. Although some movies, starring big names like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have managed to lure audiences to the theatres and keep the cash registers ringing. But most of the films have failed to recover their cost.

Meanwhile, No Means No stars Bollywood biggies like Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, as well as action hero Dhruv Verma and new faces like Kat Kristan and Anna Adore. The Polish crew on the film includes well-known actors of Poland like Anna Guzik and Natalia Bak.

