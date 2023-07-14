Bolt.Earth and ASDC Collaborated to Equip India’s Automotive Workforce with EV Infrastructure Knowledge

New Delhi (India), July 14: Bolt. Earth, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, recently announced its collaboration with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), a dedicated platform for skill development in India’s automotive industry. This partnership aims to empower the country’s workforce with comprehensive training on EV infrastructure.

Recognizing the knowledge gaps in India’s automotive workforce regarding EV load estimations, load balancing, and safety parameters, this collaboration will bridge these gaps and enhance the industry’s skill competitiveness. The course, developed in partnership with ASDC, will provide a deep understanding of Level-1, Level-2, and Level-3 chargers, as well as a comprehensive overview of the EV charging infrastructure as a whole.

“As a leader in the EV space, we are thrilled about this collaboration with ASDC,” said Bolt.Earth’s founder Mohit Yadav. “We’re solidifying our leadership position even further through this partnership and, at the same time, preparing for widespread EV adoption and innovation through industry education and skills development.”

ASDC CEO Arindam Lahiri said, “We are excited to bring forth a transformative opportunity for India’s automotive workforce. The upcoming virtual course will equip individuals with the essential knowledge of EV infrastructure; registration for the course is now open and completely free at https://courses.asdc.org.in/.”.

Bolt.Earth’s expertise in the EV space positions them as the ideal partner for providing specialized training materials. Through ASDC’s accessible skill development platform, Bolt.Earth has distributed engaging and interactive content, reaching a wide range of automotive professionals nationwide.

”Our collaboration with ASDC will play a crucial role in addressing the lack of education in the automotive workforce, particularly as it relates to EVs,” said Mr. Yogesh Singhal, Head of Operations & CRM at Bolt.Earth. “By equipping India’s workforce workers with the necessary knowledge through this course, we’re encouraging indigenous skill development and innovation to meet the uptick in demand for EVs and related charging infrastructure.”



This collaboration aligns with ASDC’s commitment to driving sustainability in the automotive industry and prioritizing local skill development. By eliminating the shortage of skilled EV workers, this effort has contributed to the expansion of EV charging infrastructure throughout India.

“The eligibility criteria for registration are inclusive, encompassing ITI, Diploma, B.Tech, AMIE, preferably in Electrical/Electronics, as well as any experienced professionals working in the Automotive/EV industry. We believe this diverse pool of participants will greatly benefit from the comprehensive curriculum and industry insights provided by Bolt.Earth and ASDC,” further added Mr. Lahiri.

To register for the course and access this valuable opportunity for upskilling in the automotive industry, please visit https://courses.asdc.org.in/.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is on a mission to push emerging markets toward cleaner mobility. Today, the company is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solution provider in India, with 25K+ charging points and growing! Bolt.Earth offers charging solutions for individuals, businesses, real estate companies, fleet operators, and the government. For more information on Bolt.Earth, visit bolt.earth.

About ASDC

Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) is dedicated to promoting skill development and training in India’s automotive sector. Founded in 2011, the company collaborates with various stakeholders such as automotive manufacturers, program developers and trainers, and government agencies. ASDC, with its 500+ training partners and 1100+ training centers, is looking to promote skill development within the different levels of the industry’s workforce. For more information on ASDC, visit https://www.asdc.org.in/

