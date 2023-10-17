Bolt.Earth and Forest Capital Join Forces: Rs 200 Crore Investment to Enable 15,000 EVs in India's Electric Revolution Including 500 DC Fast Chargers

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Bolt.Earth, India's leading EV ecosystem enabler, has announced a landmark partnership with Forest Capital, a visionary financier committed to investing in electric vehicles and green infrastructure. Together, they are set to invest over INR 200 Crore to accelerate the adoption of 15,000 electric vehicles both two-wheelers and three-wheelers with cutting-edge 500 DC fast chargers in India.

Bolt.Earth, renowned for its expertise in making EVs smart, safe, and connected, recognizes that a robust charging infrastructure empowered by a connected Operating System is vital for the mass adoption of electric mobility in India. Forest Capital shares this vision, seeing Bolt.Earth as the ideal partner to venture into the burgeoning green infrastructure sector. Bolt.Earth also powers private fleets and offers public charging for users with their end-to-end enterprise fleet solutions with their FMS.

Forest Capital provides electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and charging infra to last mile delivery drivers as well as to businesses such as fleet operators, corporates & logistics companies (3PL). Besides playing its part in reducing CO2 emissions, Forest Capital aims to improve the livelihoods of people in low-income communities by enabling employment & vehicle ownership.

The Partnership briefly:

* Comprehensive EV Solutions: Bolt.Earth provides a comprehensive range of solutions, including IoT enabled charging devices, a Fleet Management System (FMS), safety features, and market strategies for EVs, all crafted to streamline fleet operations.

* Green Financing Pioneer: Forest Capital brings its expertise in green finance to the table, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability by investing in projects that align with India's ambitious clean energy goals.

Commenting on the association, Raghav Bhardwaj, Head of Strategy and Leadership, Bolt.Earth, "Partnering with Forest Capital is a strategic step towards promoting electric vehicles and the development of green infrastructure in India. Together, we aim to pave the way for a more secure, connected, cleaner, and greener tomorrow."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bolt.Earth in our shared mission to revolutionize India's transportation landscape. Combining their technology-driven connected solutions with our financial expertise, we are well-positioned to disrupt the last mile delivery ecosystem and create a substantial impact within the electric vehicle sector. As the nation accelerates its transition to electric vehicles, the collaboration aims to be at the forefront of this transformative journey," said Rohit Bassi, CEO, Forest Capital.

