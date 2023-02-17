Bombay Gourmet Market now in your neighborhood!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Bombay Gourmet Market is a one-stop store for all your gourmet food needs. Apart from regular buys, the convenience store is literally stocked up for gourmet lovers.

Mr. Akshay Kumar’s vision is to have one in every neighbourhood! All the brands and products are carefully curated and chosen. Restocking of best sellers happens quickly and the brand has now started their own gourmet goodness that is fresh, preservative-free and small batch ready-to-cook from Pasta & Pizza Sauces, Dips & Chutneys from Tartare to Mint & Greek to Mexican Secret Sauces. You will also stumble upon season favourites such as this month’s Chocolate coated Strawberries.

A wide array of fresh, small batch and less oil Namkeen is our latest range that is going to include a more wider audience to our store and will compliment well with our dips and ready to eat range.

When you walk-in to the store, you can choose an aisle for your needs. Right from your baking needs, the most comprehensive range of baking essentials from all over the world, from pizza flour to castor sugar are available.

A wide selection of Vegan foods like oat milk, snacks, mayonnaise, yoghurt, butter and ghee awaits every conscious food lover.

Akshay Kumar, Founder – Bombay Gourmet Market

Stocked up aisles also have essentials such as A grade quality Indian staples like organic grocery, cold press oils & more. For the baked goods lover, Fresh bakery breads from Sorrentina, Bakerz Dozen are sourced daily to ensure you have the best healthy & exotic breads.

Revisit Old School Nostalgia with foods like Phantom Cigarettes, Parle Poppins, Parle Rola Cola, Uncle Chips, Pallonji Sodas Raspberry, Lemon & many more.

Korean Foods is one of the top sellers, not only the instant ramen noodles but also the range of frozen ready to eat korean foods and sauces do well. Sugar Chocolates are also one of the most fast moving.

Our state-of-the-art mobile app is soon to be launched giving customers the convenience of ordering at home!

“Bombay Gourmet Market is currently in Mumbai, Hyderabad and soon to open in Goa and Indore. Currently 8 stores across Mumbai and another 3 to open in the next few weeks. Bombay Gourmet plans to white label most of its products, from ready-to-eat to ready-to-cook range, ensuring customers get the best of best fresh, small-batch products in each category of our business.” Says Akshay Kumar, the Founder.

