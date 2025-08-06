Bombay Industries Association Indoor Tournament 2025 Blends Sportsmanship with Networking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: The Bombay Industries Association (BIA) hosted its annual Indoor Tournament on Sunday at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana, drawing enthusiastic participation from business leaders and their families for a day of competitive sports, networking, and community bonding.

The event, organized by the BIA Sports Committee, featured badminton and carrom as the two main attractions, bringing together over a dozen corporate teams in an atmosphere charged with energy and camaraderie.

“The main motto of this event goes beyond sports. It's about bonding, wellness, and strengthening our community spirit,” said Hitesh Shah, President of BIA.

“At BIA, we don't just host business forums—we create informal platforms where members can connect, collaborate, and grow. Sports is a powerful enabler for that.”

The badminton tournament was the headline event, with 12 high-spirited teams competing for the Winner's Trophy across three simultaneously active courts. The participating teams included Lords Super Warrior, Roman Tigers, Kapri Ninja, Black Panthers, Super Strikers, Raj Coolers, Kat Dynamos, Sai Stunners, Shamkrts Super Kings, Empower Smashers, Vedhik Stars, and Kare Fighters. Each team brought fierce determination, strategy, and sportsmanship to the game, contributing to an electrifying tournament atmosphere.

Spectators witnessed nail-biting rallies and impressive athleticism as teams battled it out, cheered on by colleagues, friends, and families. The venue reverberated with applause and team chants, creating a festival-like environment.

Complementing the action on the court, the carrom segment offered a calmer yet equally engaging experience. Designed to encourage wider participation, the carrom games attracted members across age groups and skill levels, contributing to the inclusive spirit of the event.Sponsor stalls and interactive booths added a business dimension to the festivities, enabling informal product showcases and brand engagement alongside the matches.

Through friendly competition and genuine team spirit, this event created an atmosphere where collaboration and connection thrived. It was a reminder that strong networks are built not just in boardrooms, but on the field too.” Ritesh Choksi Secretary, BIA

With strong turnout, spirited competition, and community engagement at its core, the 2025 BIA Indoor Tournament marked another milestone in the association's calendar. It underscored BIA's dedication to holistic member development both on and off the field.

