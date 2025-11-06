Bombay Shirt Company Scales Up Across Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), India's first made-to-measure menswear brand, is expanding its presence across Delhi NCR with renewed momentum strengthening its position as a leader in contemporary Indian menswear. From four stores in 2023, the brand has rapidly scaled up to seven retail locations across the region, with new stores at Khan Market, Mall of India (Noida), Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj), and Vegas Mall (Dwarka), and three additional stores planned in Gurugram and West Delhi before the end of the year.

This accelerated growth makes Delhi NCR the brand's second-largest market after Mumbai, underscoring BSC's long-term commitment to North India's discerning menswear consumers.

"Delhi NCR has always been an important market for usit's where tradition and modernity meet in a way that perfectly reflects the brand's spirit. Our expansion in this part of the country is not just about adding more stores, but rather about creating refined spaces where customers can experience the joy of personalisation, craftsmanship, and style in an environment that feels both familiar and inspiring." says Akshay Narvekar, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shirt Company.

"As we continue to grow across North India, our goal remains to build a brand that's not just about shirts, but about helping men express themselves with confidence and ease through design, fit, and detail," he adds.

As part of its next growth phase, Bombay Shirt Company has launched a dedicated winterwear category across its North India stores, including Delhi NCR and Lucknow. The introduction of this line extends the brand's made-to-measure philosophy into seasonal outerwearcrafted with the same precision, premium fabrics, and personalisation that define BSC's ethos. The launch underscores the brand's two-pronged expansion strategybroadening its footprint both retail-wise, through new and optimised store locations, and category-wise, through thoughtful product diversification designed for regional climates and customer needs.

The expansion is part of BSC's strategic retail evolution, focused on high-footfall, experience-driven destinations. The company's first store in Select City Walk (opened in 2024) marked the start of this shift, followed by a cluster expansion strategy across premium lifestyle hubs. BSC has also undertaken a selective consolidation of locations, focusing on curated, high-value markets and immersive experiences.

Beyond Delhi NCR, the brand's national growth story reflects its robust retail momentum. Over the last 18 months, BSC has opened more than 10 new stores across India, including flagship concept spaces in Mumbai's Kemps Corner and Bandra under its "The Den" format. This model reimagines menswear retail as a lifestyle experienceblending custom fittings with artisanal offerings like Trumpet Shoes Italian leather footwear, grooming services from The Gentlemen's Cut, artisanal gelato from The Gentlemen's Cup, and coffee collaborations with Subko and Nandan Coffee.

With 31 stores nationwidespanning 13 premium mall locations and 18 high-street destinationsBombay Shirt Company continues to evolve from a niche made-to-measure label into a full-fledged lifestyle destination for the modern gentleman.

About Bombay Shirt Company:

Founded in 2012, Bombay Shirt Company (BSC) pioneered the made-to-measure menswear segment in India, blending technology, craftsmanship, and personalisation. Today, the brand offers a complete wardrobe solutionfrom custom-made shirts, trousers, jackets, and blazers to ready-to-wear chinos, jeans, and teesall designed for the modern, style-conscious Indian man. BSC's stores are crafted as spaces of discovery and individuality that reimagine menswear retail as a complete lifestyle experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor