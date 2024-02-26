Bond markets begin 2024 on quieter note amidst rate cut speculations

New Delhi [India], February 26 : In the wake of a tumultuous end to 2023, characterized by heightened volatility in fixed income markets, the onset of 2024 has brought a relative calmness, albeit with some underlying tensions.

Throughout January, fixed income investors observed marginal increases in yields alongside steeper curves across global developed markets, according to a Morgan Stanley study.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks against market presumptions of an imminent rate cut in March contributed to higher yields and a strengthening US Dollar.

Meanwhile, emerging markets saw varied yield movements, with some central banks seizing the opportunity to slash rates amidst declining inflation.

In the corporate credit arena, January saw a mixed bag of performances. While Euro investment grade spreads slightly outperformed their US counterparts, credit market spreads generally tightened.

Factors such as expectations of central bank easing and a lack of escalation in geopolitical tensions buoyed market sentiment.

However, individual credit volatility persisted due to factors like Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) rumors and legal proceedings.

Regarding the outlook, while the onset of a easing cycle in developed markets appears imminent, uncertainties linger regarding the pace and extent of rate cuts amidst resilient economic data.

This cautious optimism extends to emerging markets as well, with the potential for continued rate cuts provided developed markets lead the way.

In securitized products, strong demand persisted, leading to tighter spreads, particularly in the US.

Despite rising consumer credit delinquencies and stress in the office sector, residential mortgage credit remained a favored sector.

January witnessed a two-part narrative in developed market fixed income.

In the Eurozone, initial attempts by European Central Bank (ECB) officials to temper rate cut expectations were followed by a more dovish stance towards month-end, reflecting concerns over softer inflation prints and a weakening labor market.

In the US, yields initially trended higher amidst expectations of aggressive Fed easing over the next two years, though concerns over the health of regional banks later pushed yields lower.

The US Dollar experienced a mixed trajectory, initially weakening in December but gaining strength in January.

While some emerging market currencies showed promise, particularly in Latin America, cautious optimism prevailed, with market participants refraining from overcommitting.

Looking ahead, as central banks navigate a shifting macroeconomic landscape, emphasis on differentiation among countries and credits in emerging markets is expected to intensify.

Cross-market rates trades, particularly between Canadian and US rates, may offer opportunities, while Japanese duration is poised to underperform amid expectations of normalization by the Bank of Japan.

Emerging Markets Debt (EMD) experienced a mixed performance in January, marked by currency weakening and sovereign spread widening.

While several EM central banks enacted rate cuts amidst declining inflation, Turkey stood out with a hawkish policy stance.

Despite outflows in the asset class, valuations remain attractive, with opportunities expected to emerge as developed markets embark on rate-cutting paths.

In the corporate credit landscape, Euro investment grade spreads outperformed their US counterparts, buoyed by expectations of central bank easing and a lack of geopolitical escalations.

However, individual credit volatility persisted due to factors like M&A rumors and legal proceedings.

Looking ahead, while the macro backdrop for credit appears favorable, uncertainties surrounding the medium-term fundamental outlook warrant caution.

Securitized products witnessed spread tightening driven by strong demand and oversubscribed new issue deals.

While challenges persist in certain sectors such as consumer Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and commercial real estate, residential mortgage credit remains a favored sector.

Expectations for stable spreads and returns primarily driven by cashflow carry characterize the outlook for 2024.

As markets navigate through a landscape of evolving economic dynamics and central bank policies, investors remain vigilant, cautiously optimistic, and ready to seize opportunities amidst potential headwinds.

