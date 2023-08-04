Bone & Joint Day 2023: Expert’s Advice to Maintain Healthy Bones and Joints

New Delhi (India), August 4: In this era of sedentary lifestyles and evolving health challenges, safeguarding our skeletal foundation has never been more critical. On this Bone and Joint Day, we have gathered expert insights aimed at guiding you through effective strategies for preserving your bone and joint well-being.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), Robotic Joint Replacement, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, Director & HOD of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement – Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

Preserving bone and joint health is vital for sustaining overall mobility, independence, and quality of life, particularly as we age. A balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and other essential nutrients, remains pivotal for bone health. Engaging in regular weight-bearing exercises such as walking or resistance training is essential for promoting bone density and enhancing joint strength. Incorporating flexibility exercises like yoga can also help improve joint mobility. Maintaining healthy body weight is equally important to lessen stress on joints, particularly the knees and hips, thus reducing the vulnerability to joint problems and osteoarthritis. Guarding the joints against injuries using protective gear like knee or elbow pads is advised.

Listen to your body, if you experience joint pain or discomfort during exercise or daily activities, don’t ignore it and consult a healthcare professional to address any issues promptly. Regular medical check-ups play a key role in identifying potential bone or joint issues early, enabling timely intervention and prevention of further complications.

Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, Director Orthopedics & Health City Hospital, Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Lucknow

Bones serve as scaffolding for the human body & are essential in giving different postures to us, it gives attachment to muscles responsible for the shape of the human body. Joints are an integral part of movement & function, enabling us to perform all our flexible actions involved for survival. Imagine a human body without bones & joints, you will get the answer.

To maintain adequate bone & joint health in all age groups, maintain appropriate nutrition & vitamin D levels, follow a proper exercise regimen to strengthen your muscles & avoid alcohol, smoking, and junk food. Keep your weight under control so as to stay fit throughout your life.

Dr. Vidyasagar Chandankere, MS Ortho, Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic, Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Hyderabad

Bone is the foundation upon which all other organs are based and protected. Growing children have high metabolic activity and need sufficient vitamins and minerals throughout their growth period. Among these, the most important are Vitamin D and Calcium. Our body can produce Vitamin D upon exposure to sunlight; hence, it is recommended to engage in outdoor activities every day. Physical activities like walking, jogging, and running can promote overall bone and muscle health. Children must be encouraged to consume dairy products, green leafy vegetables, fish, soybeans, and almonds that are rich in calcium.

It is noted that peak bone mass is achieved during the adolescent age group, and this is critical for preventing osteoporosis later in life. Our children represent the future, and they need to possess both a healthy body and a sharp mind. This way, they can reach greater heights and make significant contributions to India’s progress. Wishing everyone a Happy Bone and Joint Day!



Dr. Samir Pilankar, MS (Orth), DNB, MNAMS. Fellowship training- Germany, Switzerland & Spain, Senior Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy surgeon, Sujay & Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai

Osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are twin conditions that damage bone and joint health, causing pain and disability. With an extraordinary experience of over 25 years in his career, Dr. Pilankar has served society by preventing the progression of arthritis through awareness programs. These programs aim to help people understand the importance of bone health and focus on preventive measures. Dr. Pilankar advises having a balanced diet with adequate calcium and vitamin D from sources like dairy products or supplements if needed.

In addition, regular exercises like walking, light jogging, and resistance training help stimulate bone formation and strengthen bones. It’s important to avoid high-impact exercises on the hard pavement to prevent arthritis progression. Furthermore, it’s crucial to avoid smoking and alcohol, as both can lead to bone loss. Ensure regular medical check-ups with an orthopedic surgeon and consider a bone density test (DEXA test) if required. In cases of advanced osteoarthritis, robotic knee replacement surgery is a highly effective option for regaining mobility and pain-free life.

Dr. Nitish Khosla, MBBS, MS Orthopaedic, IOA Inland fellow (Joint Reconstruction), Fellow in Traumatology, Assist. Professor Orthopaedics, MMCMSRH, Ambala (Haryana)

Today, there is an emphasis on the importance of preventing and treating one of the silent bone conditions—Osteoporosis. This is a condition where bones become weak and brittle. It occurs when the rate of new bone formation fails to keep up with the rate of old bone loss. Osteoporosis often goes undetected until a sudden fall or impact results in fractures, primarily at the hip and spine. Adopting healthy habits, such as maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular exercise, staying physically active, receiving sufficient sunlight exposure, moderating the consumption of alcohol and processed/sugary foods, quitting smoking, and consuming foods rich in calcium and vitamin D can aid in the prevention of osteoporosis. Consistent practice of yoga can alleviate pain, enhance joint flexibility, boost bone mineral density, and reduce stress levels. Consulting an Orthopaedic Doctor can facilitate early clinical and radiological diagnosis (DEXA Scan). Remember – Fractures can be prevented with timely treatment of osteoporosis.

Dr. Mihirgiri I Goswami, MS Orth, DNB Orth, Fellow SIOR, HOD – Municipal Hospital, Consultant – Maruti Nursing Home Hospital, Mulund E, Mumbai

With rising arthritis cases, bilateral knee replacement surgeries are increasing due to their cost and time efficiency. Over the past four years, the team successfully conducted 60+ bilateral knee surgeries. This procedure replaces both knees either on the same day or sequentially and patients with severe arthritis in both knees qualify. Concerns about simultaneous replacement include prolonged surgery and heightened strain on the body, particularly for patients over 80 or with cardiovascular or pulmonary issues. The surgery’s risks include longer duration and heightened strain on the body, potentially leading to cardiac events or transfusion. Rehabilitation can also be tougher due to the absence of a ‘good leg.’

Despite these challenges, the surgery offers the advantage of addressing both knees at once, shortening rehabilitation and hospital stay. However, your doctor may recommend against the simultaneous procedure if you have medical conditions that may place you in a higher risk category.

Dr. Amith Shetty, MBBS, MS Ortho, Dip. SICOT (Belgium), FIJR(Germany), Sports Injury and Joint Replacement Surgeon – United hospital, Neo hospital, Bangalore

Medical advancements in bone and joint care have brought about groundbreaking innovations that promise a pain-free future for those suffering from these conditions. Regenerative medicine, particularly stem cell therapy, offers a transformative approach to treating osteoarthritis and cartilage injuries. 3D printing provides customized solutions for complex bone conditions, resulting in improved fit and functionality. Robotic-assisted surgeries ensure precise joint replacements, reducing pain and speeding up recovery. Minimally invasive techniques reduce tissue damage and post-operative pain, while wearable technology empowers self-management and rehabilitation. These advancements are revolutionizing orthopedic, providing hope for a brighter tomorrow with effective and personalized solutions for bone and joint health challenges.

Dr. Ranjith Reddy, M.S Ortho, Fellowship in Arthroscopy and sports medicine, Senior Consultant orthopaedic and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Apollo speciality hospital, Chennai

Maintaining optimal bone and joint health is essential for leading an active and fulfilling life. To ensure healthy bones and joints, it is crucial to focus on proper nutrition, including calcium, vitamin D, and protein in your diet. Managing your weight is equally important, as excess weight can strain joints and lead to long-term issues. Engaging in regular exercise, such as weight-bearing activities and low-impact exercises, can strengthen bones and improve joint flexibility. Be mindful of overuse and repetitive stress injuries by taking breaks during intense physical activities. Additionally, practicing good posture and ergonomics can reduce unnecessary strain on your joints. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor bone density and joint health are recommended, especially if there’s a family history of bone-related conditions. If considering supplements, always consult with a healthcare professional first. By following these expert tips, you can preserve your bone and joint health, paving the way for a more active and pain-free future.

Dr. Prof. Puneet Mishra, MS Orthopedics, Fellow Hip Preservation and Hip & Knee Arthroplasty (Germany, Switzerland), Additional Director and Unit Head, Department of Orthopedics, Joint Preservation, Trauma and Arthroplasty, Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), New Delhi

Avascular necrosis of the hip [AVN] in young patients [< 50 yrs] is rampant across the nation. Common causes are post-covid steroid-induced AVN, intake of body-enhancing supplements, alcohol, and smoking. Surgery-related fear and conflicting advice both by society and doctors leave the patient confused. This leads to a delay in treatment, which over a time duration of 6 months to 2 years leads to irreversible hip arthritis (cartilage wear), which then requires total hip replacement with a lifespan of 20 to 25 years only. Hip preservation surgery success rates, even up to stage 3 AVN, reach 85-90% under expert care. Various surgeries range from simple decompression, bone graft, and osteotomy to extremely advanced, safe surgical hip dislocation combined with the above procedures. These surgeries are customized to the patient’s stage of disease. Hence, early diagnosis and expert evidence-based treatment are paramount to preserving one’s native hip and thereby avoiding early total hip replacement in young individuals.

Dr. Om Parshuram Patil, MBBS, MS Orth, FCPS, FCISS, Consulting – Cozderm Skin Clinic & Patil Clinic, Consultant Orthopaedic and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon – Apollo Spectra Hospital, Fortis Hospital, SRV Hospital & ACME Hospital, Mumbai

Renowned Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Om Patil celebrates Bone and Joint Day by advocating regenerative therapies’ role in bone health. He emphasizes the transformative power of Stem Cell Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma, and Growth Factor Concentrations, aiding tissue regeneration and inflammation reduction for arthritis prevention in young adults.

Incorporating low-impact exercises, strength training, and flexibility routines enhance joint stability. Adopt a nutrient-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins for optimal bone health. Manage weight effectively, prioritize correct posture, and people with sedentary jobs take regular breaks to stretch and move, easing pressure on the back and joints, whereas appropriate protective gear can prevent sports injuries. Be attentive to any signs of discomfort or pain while moving, emphasizing the importance of seeking timely medical advice to address potential joint issues. Staying adequately hydrated and embracing Restful Sleep enables the body to repair and regenerate, ultimately promoting optimal bone and joint health. Dr. Patil encourages us to embrace regenerative medicine and combine modern therapies with lifestyle adjustments for sustained joint wellness, preventing arthritis, and empowering youthful mobility.

