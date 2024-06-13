Bong Guy: Devadutta Roy’s Quest to Conquer Hearts with Action-Packed Romance

New Delhi (India), June 13: Devadutta Roy, the Indian model-turned-actor, will soon loom large over the screen with his Bollywood romantic thriller. Cautiously avoiding unnecessary revelations, the principle photography of the film is known to begin once the script gets green lit by the production house. The team has maintained silence about the actress paired opposite Roy.

“To portray the character to perfection will be difficult but I look forward to challenges.”

The film revolves around the character of Roy, an outwardly ‘macho man’ with a heart of gold, fighting for his love against the world. The romantic essence of this film is said to camouflage into thunderous action as it progresses.

“Performing stunts in a film is blood-tingling. There's a scene where I would be seen jumping off a speeding Range Rover. To portray the character to perfection will be difficult but I look forward to challenges.” says the leading man.

“While shooting high-voltage action scenes, you can't afford any negligence, can you?”

The film will reportedly be a globetrotting love story, showing the lead pair romancing in the hearts of Bangkok, Italy, and the Indian city of love, Dehradun. With the responsibility of a lead actor on his shoulders, Roy is all set to start shooting for the film soon.

“The main challenge, if you ask me, is to learn to control ATV. I need to be very comfortable being on its driving seat. While shooting high-voltage action scenes, you can't afford any negligence, can you? Well, let's hope for the best.”, Roy remarks.

Born in Assam, Roy graduated from Amity University, Kolkata. Soon after, he kick-started his modelling career, rising to huge fame. By 2019, he had established himself as one of the leading models of the South. The jack-of-all-trades, he swiftly shifted gears into the world of acting in 2021. India is yet to witness the birth of a new potential artist, who already has two Bollywood films as the protagonist, waiting to witness the light of day.

