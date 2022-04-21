Bounce CEO and COO Meet Transport Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari and MP Tejaswi Surya; Showcase Infinity E1 and Infinity Battery Swapping Station

Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi Surya wrote, Introduced Bounce to the most dynamic Nitin Gadkari in Delhi today. Discussed about EV policy & its implications for India's future. Under PM Narendra Modi, India is witnessing silent EV revolution & India's young are going to make the country a EV superpower.

Replying to Tejasvi Surya's tweet, Vivekananda Hallekere wrote, "Thanks to Tejasvi Surya and Nitin Gadkari for taking out time to listen to Bounce's learnings in battery swapping for over 4.5 crore kms in India. We spoke about future of EV, role of policy and how we all can work together Bounce."

Hallekere added, "Thanks to Tejasvi Surya and Nitin Gadkari for spending time with us on Bounce's learnings around battery swapping for India. We all strongly believe that, policy should allow space for innovation and localisation of tech for India."

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, workers and delivery agents, Bounce was launched in 2018. With first-of-its-kind, indigenously built using in-house R&D, Bounce dockless bikes were launched in Bengaluru in May 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become a popular and desired mode of transport across diverse economic and age groups. .

