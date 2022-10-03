Braavoking-redefining the grooming industry in India

Grooming industry is witnessing new trends, and it’s growing rapidly with a 12 to 14 % CAGR.

The Indian male grooming market was worth $643 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11 percent to reach $1.2 billion by 2024.

Ahmedabad, October 3: Physical appearance gives a strong clue about your personality. Your appearance is the first impression you make upon meeting new people, and we bet it will turn out to be the best with Braavoking products.

Whether an official meeting or a personal date, one can’t take chances with looks. With our good quality & easy to use products, you can find the spark your skin needs, style your hair, groom your beard the way you like, and grow a stylish moustache; altogether, you can accentuate an envious personality.

Mr. Gaurav Modi – Co-Founder & CEO, Braavoking, said that “Grooming industry is witnessing new trends, and it’s growing rapidly with 12 to 14 % CAGR. Demand for men’s grooming products is increasing, and the limited product range is a challenge. We at Braavoking intend to provide the best grooming experience through our natural and easy-to-use products for men.

“Braavoking curates products which are natural ingredients based and convenient to use. After deep research and multiple trials, we launch any product. We use natural ingredients that too with more than 90% efficacy of any ingredient extract which is being used.” Mr. Gaurav Modi further added.

We are coming up with the concept of an “Instant Grooming Station” for men first time in India during Navratri or similar events. We are an exclusive Grooming partner at Pratham Youth Community (PYC) Navratri 2022 and developing a concept where we will help men with instant grooming. Good looks boost your confidence, and we at Braavoking strive to make that happen through our easy-to-use products. We believe every individual has the right to groom well for every small or big occasion for 365 days.

“Why should boys have all the fun? Everyone knows this campaign; Braavoking have revised it with “Why should girls have all the fun? “even males also have an equal right to groom, and with the aim first time in Navratri or similar event, any brand is doing something with instant grooming for male is Braavoking.

Braavoking got an awesome response from males out there and groomed more than 500 People.

Braavoking’s entire team, from founders to executives, was out there and learning a lot of things from customers directly while grooming them, and here the Brand owners are themselves grooming their king customers with their products and gained a great amount of love from people.

We at Braavoking strongly believe that every individual has a strong desiring personality, and we strive to accentuate your charming & envious personality through our high quality & easy to use products. Braavoking is a one-stop solution for all your grooming needs. Try our easy to use and herbal products and make an envious impression. For more details, visit us: https://braavoking.com/.

