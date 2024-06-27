Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh Celebrates 27 Years with an Enlightening Podcast

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh that teaches Prakash Yoga of Brahmavidya proudly celebrates its 27th year. In honor of this milestone, Guru Jayant Divekar ji, founder of Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh, was featured in The RedAsh Show hosted by Ashish Lal, which is a popular Podcast on YouTube. The podcast titled "From IIT-IIM to a Spiritual Guru" delves deeper into the teachings and philosophies that have guided countless individuals on their spiritual journeys. It also explores the life of Guru Jayant Divekar ji, his childhood, the journey to two premier institutes of India, IIT Delhi & IIM Bangalore, and then the unexpected transformation to becoming a revered spiritual guru.

A Legacy of Enlightenment

Guru Jayant Divekar ji, who has dedicated his entire life in the realm of spiritual education, established Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh in 1997 with the aim of providing accessible and spiritual teachings that also had great physical and mental benefits. His deep understanding of Brahmavidya, combined with a compassionate approach to teaching, has helped more than 2 lakh students or 'sadhaks' who have been benefited through it.

The Podcast Series: A New Chapter

To commemorate the 27th year, Guru Jayant Divekar ji is featuring in a podcast series that explores the essence of spirituality in our practical lives. These episodes of The RedAsh Show aim to reach a wider audience, making the teachings more accessible to everyone. Each episode features discussions on various topics, including the history of Brahmavidya, its principles, and practical applications in daily life.

Apart from Guru Jayant Divekar ji, the podcast will also include interviews with long-time practitioners, providing insights into their personal experiences and the transformative impact of these teachings. Listeners can look forward to a rich tapestry of knowledge, wisdom, and practical advice to enhance their spiritual journey.

Episode 1: From IIT-IIM to a Spiritual Guru

The first episode of The RedAsh Show titled "From IIT-IIM to a Spiritual Guru" of the podcast was released on Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh's YouTube channel on the 10th International Day of Yoga i.e. on 21st June 2024. It delves into Guruji's remarkable journey from academic excellence to spiritual enlightenment.

Guruji, a distinguished figure in India's spiritual landscape, recounted his early life in Pune, where his father worked with the Pune Municipal Transport. He reminisced about his childhood in Shrirampur near Ahmednagar, a modest village where he attended school until the fifth grade. Despite a typical middle-class upbringing, his path to spiritual awakening began early and has defined his life ever since.

"How did Guruji's academic prowess lead him to pursue higher education, culminating in his admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore?"

"How was the camaraderie and the balance between freedom and responsibility in hostel days that shaped his formative years?"

"How a book changed his life forever?" These are some of the questions among many that Guruji answered in the first episode of the podcast.

Join the Celebration

As Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh marks this significant milestone, Guru Jayant Divekar ji invites everyone to join in the celebrations and explore the transformative power of these teachings. Whether you are a long-time practitioner or new to Prakash Yoga of Brahmavidya, this is an opportunity to deepen your understanding and enhance your spiritual journey.

Guru Jayant Divekar ji

Guru Jayant Divekar ji, the founder of Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh, has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Prakash Yoga of Brahmavidya. He had no spiritual inclination in the initial years. After his engineering, management, and marriage, a phase changed his life completely that led to his spiritual journey.

The RedAsh Show

Hosted by Ashish Lal, the Founder of RedAsh Films, "The RedAsh Show" is a renowned platform that explores diverse topics with influential personalities. Through engaging conversations and deep insights, the show inspires listeners to explore new perspectives and enrich their lives.

Podcast Availability

The podcast series will be available on Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@BrahmavidyaSadhakSangh/). Each episode promises to be a source of inspiration and guidance, offering valuable insights into the timeless wisdom of Brahmavidya.

How to Watch The First Episode?

Watch the debut episode of "The RedAsh Show," featuring Guru Jayant Divekar ji celebrating 27 years of Brahmavidya Sadhak Sangh.

Here's the link to watch the first episode - https://youtu.be/akK8WuKNsDU?si=Oe-oAIWvVeW0LJcb.

Stay Connected

For more information about the podcast series, upcoming events, and other offerings, visit Prakash Yoga of Brahmavidya's website www.brahmavidya.net, or follow us on social media.

Contact Details

Hrishikesh Singh

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor