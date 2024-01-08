Brakes India introduces Gear & Transmission Oil under Revia brand

With the latest launch, the company aims to continue its six-decade legacy of quality & trust in the global automotive markets.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8: Brakes India, a leading braking systems manufacturer & supplier and a respected named in the aftermarket space, continues to expand its lubricants pipeline. The newest addition is the gear and transmission oil under their newest brand Revia.

Brakes India, part of the $3 billion TSF group, is a respected name in the global automotive landscape for its safety and quality and is now capitalising on its vast distribution network to meet the growing demand in the lubricants space. Brakes India entered the lubricants space with its engine oil product group under the brand name Revia, in April this year.

Speaking of the brand Revia, Mr. Sujit Nayak, Senior Vice president, Brakes India explained, “At Brakes India, we focus on quality and safety. This has been our brand promise for our all-new brand Revia too, and it inspires our customers. As we continue to grow our brand with product extensions, we're now introducing gear and transmission oil which caters to both passenger cars and commercial vehicle customers.”

In the first phase, two grades 80W90 and 85W140 will be introduced. They are formulated to withstand extreme pressure and deliver maximum protection. 85W140 is devised to meet the latest API GL 5 specifications.

About Brakes India:

Brakes India was founded in 1962 and is a leading supplier of braking systems in the Indian market and a global supplier of ferrous castings, for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles & tractors. Promoted by the TSF Group, whose heritage dates to 1911, the company has a strong in-house R&D capability, that includes state of the art test facilities and a high-speed test track built to international standards. Brakes India has world-class manufacturing operations with a reputation of providing high quality products and an expansive supply chain, serving marquee OEMs across the globe. The world-renowned iron foundry produces over 180,000 tons of safety critical castings from India and Oman. Its trusted brands TVS-Girling, TVS-Apache and TVS-Sprinter are leading names in the spare parts segment. With revenues in excess of INR 6,500 crores, the company wears numerous feathers in its hat such as National Awards for Energy conservation; Leadership and Excellence Award in Safety, Health & Environment, TPM Excellence Award and the prestigious Deming Application Prize to name a few.

About TSF Group:

With a legacy spanning over a century, the TSF group's interests span the automotive and financial services sectors. Companies promoted by the TSF group have combined revenue of more than Rs. 21,000 crores, 42,000 employees, 1,200 branches, and 36 factories.

In the automotive industry, the TSF group operates across segments from component manufacturing, parts distribution, vehicle dealership and vehicle financing. The group serves marquee customers across the globe and is known for high quality design-led manufacturing. The TSF group companies are market leaders in their segments and include Brakes India, Wheels India, Axles India, Turbo Energy, IMPAL, Madras Auto Service, and Sundaram Motors.

In financial services, the TSF Group promoted Sundaram Finance (founded 1954), one of the most respected names in the NBFC sector, with interests in automotive lending, general insurance, housing loans, and asset management. The financial services business has more than Rs. 50,000 crores in assets and a further Rs. 56,000 crores in assets managed.

The TSF group comprises the T.S. Santhanam branch of the erstwhile TVS group and continues the tradition of Trust, Value and Service that the group has been known for this past century.

