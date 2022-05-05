Brandex Music acquires music rights of Bollywood film '3 Shyaane'

Brandex Music, a music and distribution firm owned by Brandex Media Network Private Limited, has acquired music rights for the upcoming Bollywood film 3 Shyaane.'

Brandex Media Network Private Limited, founded in 2015, began serving major entertainment production houses with the film 'Dilwale,' starring Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhavan, Kajol, and Kirti Sanon. After a successful mobile marketing campaign for the film Dilwale, the company has never looked back. To present, the firm has promoted over 400 films, including Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi films.

The film 3 Shyaane is produced by Sanjay Suntakar and written and directed by Anees Barudwale. The film is starring actors including Dev Sharma, Nishant Tanwar, Kunal Singh Rajput, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Anupriya Laxmi Katoch, Arjumman Mughal, Mukesh Khanna, Asrani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Zarina Wahab, Rakesh Bedi, and Tiku Talsania.

The film is all about how the young generation is misled or lured by the shortcut of achieving success and becoming rich overnight.

The songs in the film are sung by Javed Ali, Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya, and Arpita Chakraborty.

With its debut in the music industry with 3 Shyaane, Brandex Music has announced the launch of the film trailer and five video songs on its YouTube channel. Brandex Entertainment is coming up with a web series and a film soon.

"We started as a proprietor company, Brandex India to deal with graphics and website designing in 2011. In 2015, Brandex Media Network was launched with our first film promotion of Dilwale. We have Brandex Music and Brandex Entertainment for the promotion of music and films" said Arpit Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Brandex Media Network Private Limited.

