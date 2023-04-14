Brandix India Apparel City wins Apex India Green Leaf Platinum Award for sustainability

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Asia's leading apparel and textile manufacturing park Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) has been conferred Platinum Award at the 'Apex India Green Leaf Award for Sustainability' for 2022. BIAC was awarded for its outstanding achievements and initiatives undertaken in the field of environmental sustainability.

Rasika Kodithuwakku, head of engineering, and Mohini R Sabhavath, sustainability environmental engineer, received the award from Poonam Dhillon, actress and politician, defence expert Retired Major General PK Sehgal and Apex India Foundation President and TEDx speaker Kuldeep Singh.

With its strong commitment towards environmental sustainability, BIAC said it has been contributing towards a sustainable future.

According to a company statement, BIAC is a zero-landfill apparel park and the first industry in the state to have installed a solar sludge drying process unit that avoids landfill waste.

Also, the park has been harvesting rainwater to meet 30 per cent of the park's annual water usage sustainably, it said. With continuous investments in clean energy and efforts for power optimisation, the Park aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Neil Rosayro, country head, Brandix India, said, "At Brandix, sustainability practices are focused on three major pillars - air, water and Earth. Towards this end, the 1000-acre world-class Park has adopted best and innovative sustainable methods. These sustainable methods have been embedded into our day-to-day operations and are contributing towards a sustainable future..."

