Brands Harness the Power of Quora Ads to Achieve Marketing Success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Quora continues to demonstrate its value as a leading platform for digital advertising, with Tata Capital Limited achieving a remarkable 35% reduction in cost-per-click (CPC) through the use of Quora Ads. This success story highlights how brands can leverage Quora's unique ad products to connect with high-intent audiences and achieve substantial marketing goals.

Tata Capital's strategy was twofold. First, they honed in on relevant topics within the Loan and Finance categories on Quora, ensuring their content was visible to the most pertinent audience. During the campaign's second phase, the focus shifted to optimizing Topics that yielded higher engagement and click-through rates, thus targeting users closer to the bottom of the funnel.

Kaushik Chakraborty, Head of Marketing at Tata Capital, shared, "With a reach of 4.8 million at an efficient CPC, we successfully met our campaign objectives. This initiative showcases the strategic value of innovative platforms like Quora in modern marketing strategies."

Tata Capital's approach to creative content was both innovative and attuned to the cultural nuances of its target audience. The company moved beyond conventional advertising by tailoring its message to resonate deeply with the consumer base from various regions, particularly those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Their campaign 'Palak Jhapkao Loan Pao', encapsulated the ease and speed of securing a loan, and appealed to the audience, guiding a relevant demographic to their landing page and engaging users who exhibited a higher propensity to convert.

Gurmit Singh, General Manager for Quora APAC and MEA, commented, "We are thrilled with Tata Capital's success. Their strategic use of our platform and well-crafted content effectively engaged our users, achieving remarkable results. This campaign not only demonstrates the power of Quora Ads in reaching high-intent audiences but also highlights the potential for significant cost efficiencies in digital marketing."

Anand Krishnan - General Manager, Digital and CRM from Lodestar Media added, "Collaborating with Tata Capital and the Quora Ads team was integral to achieving the campaign's exceptional results. By combining strategic insights with targeted ads, we were able to significantly enhance engagement and drive efficiency in CPC. This partnership underscores the importance of coordinated efforts in maximizing digital advertising outcomes."

About Quora

Quora is a global Q&A platform with over 100 million unique monthly users in India, serving as a dynamic knowledge hub and a prime platform for advertisers targeting high-intent audiences.

About Tata Capital Limited

Tata Capital Limited (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company. It is a holistic financial services provider that caters to the diverse needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its range of offerings include Consumer Finance, Advisory Services, Commercial Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Microfinance, Project Finance, debt syndication, Investment Banking, Private Equity Advisory and Credit Cards. For more information about Tata Capital, please visit www.tatacapital.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443574/Tata_Capital_Quora.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443578/Quora_Logo.jpg

