Bright Outdoor Media Unveils a Spectrum of Innovative Programs and Partnerships during 5th Bright Awards Night in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: The dazzling city of Mumbai witnessed a spectacular evening as Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a revolutionary name in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry, hosted its 5th Bright Awards Night & Dr. Yogesh Lakhani’s (CMD BOML) Birthday celebration. The event not only celebrated excellence but also marked a series of significant corporate announcements that reinforce Bright's commitment to technological innovation and sustainability in the OOH sector.

One of the most noteworthy announcements of the evening was Bright's exciting partnership with Zest Outdoor. This strategic collaboration underscores Bright's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements while prioritizing sustainability in the OOH industry. Together, Bright and Zest Outdoor aim to redefine the landscape of outdoor advertising with cutting-edge solutions.

In a momentous achievement, Bright Outdoor Media proudly introduced its 9th Digital LED Hoarding, located in the heart of Prabhadevi, Mumbai. This milestone reflects Bright's relentless pursuit of innovation and its unwavering dedication to providing state-of-the-art advertising platforms. The launch of this new hoarding further cements Bright's position as a trailblazer in the OOH advertising arena.

These exciting developments come on the heels of Bright's successful IPO launch at the BSE SME, a testament to the company's commitment to progress and its vision for a dynamic future. Bright Outdoor Media is also part of the team that holds the Guinness World Record for Green Energy and Solar Hoarding. Bright Outdoor Media continues to drive growth and evolution in the industry.

The 5th Bright Awards Night was not only a celebration of excellence but also a platform to announce these significant corporate initiatives. Bright Outdoor Media remains dedicated to pushing boundaries, fostering sustainability, and advancing technological innovations in the OOH industry.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading player in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry, known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a track record of revolutionary digital LED hoardings and a strong focus on delivering impactful advertising solutions, Bright continues to shape the future of outdoor advertising.

