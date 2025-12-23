Bringing Business Back to B-School: MYRA School of Business Reinforces Industry-Aligned, Future-Ready Education

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: MYRA School of Business, one of India's leading progressive management institutions, is redefining what a modern business education looks like through a future-ready, industry-aligned curriculum that prepares young professionals to thrive in an evolving global economy.

Built on the philosophy of "Bringing Business Back to B-School," MYRA ensures that every course is co-designed and frequently updated with direct inputs from industry leaders. Students learn through real-world projects, simulations, case studies, live problem-solving, and workshops, ensuring that classroom learning mirrors the expectations companies have from high-potential managerial talent.

At MYRA, responsible leadership is not an elective, it is a fundamental pillar. Sustainability, ethics, social responsiveness, and conscious decision-making run through the core of the curriculum, shaping managers who think long-term, act responsibly, and lead with purpose.

Unlike traditional B-schools that rely on rote exams, MYRA treats students as emerging professionals. Evaluations are fully credit-based, with continuous, experiential learning at the center. Students also gain strong international exposure that builds cultural intelligence and global business understanding.

"Our focus has always been on preparing future managers who are both responsible and industry-ready. The curriculum at MYRA is shaped in collaboration with the industry, and our emphasis on experiential learning ensures students develop the mindset and skills needed to excel in today's dynamic business environment."said Dr Ramasastry Ambarish, Director, MYRA School of Business

With businesses demanding tech-enabled, agile, and innovative managers, MYRA integrates cutting-edge competencies into the academic framework. Students undergo rigorous training in digital transformation, AI & Machine Learning awareness, analytics, cybersecurity, data-driven decision-making, design thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This equips them not only to navigate but to lead change in a technology-first business environment.

To build holistic leaders, MYRA invests significantly in strengthening leadership and human skills including people management, negotiation, communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and cross-cultural competenceensuring graduates emerge as confident, adaptable, and future-ready professionals.

For more information, visit - https://myra.ac.in/

