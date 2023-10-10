British Council Invites Applications for Study UK Alumni Awards 2024 Celebrating UK Alumni Achievements

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 10: British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is inviting applications for the 10th edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards programme. It is dedicated to honouring the remarkable accomplishments of UK alumni worldwide.

The Study UK Alumni Awards feature four categories to spotlight exceptional achievements and impact in various fields: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action and Business and Innovation. Eligible applicants will have the opportunity to compete on both the Global and National stages of the Alumni Awards. Global Alumni Award recipients will gain a chance to boost their international profiles, expand their professional networks, and enrich their careers with a professional networking visit to the UK. Additionally, a select number of countries, including India, will host national ceremonies to honour their finalists. The last date to submit applications is 22nd October 2023.

Winners of the prestigious Alumni Awards will be able to raise their international profile and build professional networks and business connections. Additionally, they will win a professional networking visit to the UK. All eligible applicants will be put forward for the global Alumni Awards. The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and success.

For many years the UK has been one of the most popular study destinations for Indian students and the number of students from India to the UK has witnessed a significant jump. In fact, a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indians in the year ending June 2023, which highlighted an increase of about 54% compared to the previous year, as per the UK Home Office data. This mobility is powered by the achievements of Indian alumni who have made substantial contributions to their communities, industries, and nations. The International Alumni Awards programme, recognises such alumni and honours them and their work that inspires others around them.

Last year, the award received over 1,200 applications from UK alumni residing in nearly 100 countries. These applicants represented more than 120 higher education institutions located throughout the UK. After in-depth interviews with a judging panel, the following winners were selected for the National Awards in India:

- Abhinav Sinha, Winner of Science and Sustainability Award (University of Glasgow)

- Puja Changoiwala, Winner of Culture and Creativity Award (University of Westminster)

- Sugandha Yadav, Winner of Social Action Award (Durham University)

- Saumya Singh, Winner of Business and Innovation Award (University of Manchester)

Talking about the awards, Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director Education, British Council India, said, "Through the Study UK Alumni Awards, we recognise the exceptional achievements of UK alumni from around the world. These individuals have harnessed the knowledge and experiences gained during their time at UK universities to bring about positive change in their communities and beyond. The awards not only celebrate their outstanding contributions but also underscore the enduring value of a UK higher education. We invite all eligible alumni to apply and share their inspiring stories with us."

Abhinav Sinha, Winner of Science and Sustainability Award 2023, "Participating and being recognised at the Study UK Alumni Awards has been a real honour. The awards present a wonderful opportunity for alumni to connect with people, build networks and present their achievements building their profile further. I am delighted to have been recognized for the application of the knowledge and skills I gained in the UK, to my work in India. I am glad that the Alumni Awards led me to showcase the impact I have been able to make because of my education in the UK, which has enabled me to reach my full potential and expand my career."

For comprehensive details on how to apply, categories, application process and eligibility criteria, please visit https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards.

