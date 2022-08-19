Budding singer Vanya bhatt tries to revive Haveli Sangeet, first song of album released on Janmashtami

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 19: Vanya bhatt, a budding singer from Surat, presenting to you, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, “Baajat aaj bhadhai gokul mein”, a bhajan celebrating the incarnation of Lord Krishna, from an upcoming album full of devotional bhajans for Shrinathji. In pushtimarg, they come from a form of music called “Haveli sangeet” (Music of the Holy Temple) of a city called Nathdwara in Rajasthan. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful but unfortunately an endangered form of music which Vanya Bhatt wished to redeem, in a way.

All of the bhajans have deep literary connections and references to nature, sound, feelings, morals which make us feel one with the world and ourselves, essentially.

Affection, Nature, Dedication, Worthiness and Celebration are according to Vanya, the 5 themes that move along the bhajans one through five.

After multiple learning and practice sessions with the gurus and the pandits themselves, who sing and play these bhajans in the temple 8 times a day, here are these gems for you. Hope they give you peace and harmony.

Link tot he song: https://youtu.be/s2KhcZB96VI

