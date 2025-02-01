Budget 2025 reflects sensitivity of govt, gives quantum stride to realising Viksit Bharat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Union Budget 2025-26 reflects the sensitivity of the government and gives a quantum stride towards realising Viksit Bharat in 2047, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology on Saturday.

The Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was her eighth consecutive budget and the NDA government's second full Union Budget of its third term.

Appreciating the Budget for easing of life of middle-class people by focussing on a lot of tax-relieved and ease of business as well, Jitendra Singh called it "citizen-centric".

"The Union Budget reflects sensitivity of the government at the Centre and also the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Jitendra Singh, while speaking to the media.

He said the government's "sensitivity is reflected in the middle-class relief to taxpayers and other measures like duty exemption on certain lifesaving drugs".

At the same time, provisions like Nuclear Mission, Small Modular Reactors, Green Tech Mission, Centre of Excellence for AI, etc., reflect the government's long-term futuristic vision, he noted.

Notably, the Budget involving private players in the nuclear sector, will have "revolutionary and far reaching" result, as seen in the Space sector, which was earlier opened for the private sector.

The Union Budget brought about an amendment to the Atomic Energy Act to involve the private sector players.

Calling it a "revolutionary" act, the Minister said "it is going to be a definitive stride towards realising Viksit Bharat @2047 and is also going to raise India’s esteem in the global arena".

The Budget also lays the target of generating 100-Gigawatt nuclear energy by 2047.

"This sends a huge message across the world that India is no longer a follower, and we are giving a lead and paving the way for others to follow," Jitendra Singh said.

Besides adding value to India's vibrant economy, the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Budget will "not only carry onward a storehouse of green energy but also will give us a lead ahead of several other countries in this arena".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor